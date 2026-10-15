Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are among the platforms carrying the match.

Bayer Leverkusen travel to Poznan for their Europa League fixture against Lech Poznan at the Stadion Poznan.

Carles Martinez's side arrive in Poland carrying strong domestic form. Leverkusen have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 dismantling of Union Berlin and a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Lech Poznan come into this contest with a mixed record. The Polish side have won three of their last five, though a heavy 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Europa League earlier in the campaign serves as a reminder of the step up in quality they face in European competition.

Leverkusen sit eighth in the Europa League standings, while Lech Poznan find themselves much deeper in the table in 35th place. The gap in continental standing reflects the difference in pedigree between the two sides at this level.

Niels Frederiksen's Poznan will draw confidence from their recent domestic performances, back-to-back Ekstraklasa wins including a 5-1 victory over Radomiak Radom giving the squad a lift ahead of this test.

For Leverkusen, this trip to Poland represents an opportunity to build on their Europa League campaign and consolidate their position in the upper half of the competition table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Carles Martinez has also not had his squad availability confirmed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated when official information is released.

Form

Lech Poznan have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 win over Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa, and they also posted a 5-1 victory over Radomiak Radom during this run. Their two defeats came against Crystal Palace, where they lost 4-0 in the Europa League, and Gornik Zabrze, where they fell 2-1 in the league. Poznan scored eleven goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-4 win at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga, and they also beat RB Leipzig 2-0 and Union Berlin 4-0 during this period. A 2-2 draw with Augsburg was their only dropped points. Leverkusen scored thirteen goals and conceded six across the five games, with four consecutive wins across their last four fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen sit in eighth place while Lech Poznan are positioned 35th, placing the two clubs at opposite ends of the competition table heading into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: