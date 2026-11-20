How to watch KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 Nov 21, 2026 - 14:45 Argosstadion Achter de Kazerne

KV Mechelen welcome Club Brugge to the Argosstadion Achter de Kazerne in Mechelen for a First Division A fixture that puts two sides in very different moments of their season side by side.

KV Mechelen sit 11th in the table and will be looking to arrest a run of inconsistency at home. Frederik Vanderbiest's side have shown they can compete on their day, but the gap in quality between the two clubs is reflected in the standings.

Club Brugge arrive in strong form. Ivan Leko's side are second in the First Division A and have been building momentum across both domestic and European competition in recent weeks.

Brugge beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the Champions League earlier this month and followed that with a draw against Anderlecht in the league. Their European commitments add context to how they approach this trip to Mechelen.

Mechelen have won four of their last five across all competitions and will be motivated to make the most of home advantage against a side with its attention split across multiple fronts.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge live.

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