How to watch Kosovo vs Israel with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 Nov 14, 2026 - 09:00 Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Kosovo host Israel at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina in a UEFA Nations League B Group 3 fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Kosovo sit second in the group standings heading into this match, with Franco Foda's side having already beaten Ireland earlier in the campaign. Their Nations League form has been mixed, though — two draws and a defeat against Austria have complicated their promotion push.

Israel come in fourth, and their Nations League record tells a similar story of inconsistency. Ran Ben Shimon's side lost 3-0 to Ireland in September before drawing their next two matches, including a goalless stalemate with Kosovo in the reverse fixture.

That October draw between these sides sets up an interesting dynamic for the rematch. Neither team managed to score at Fadil Vokrri last time out, and both will be desperate for three points to keep their group ambitions alive.

Kosovo's ability to score freely — they put three past Andorra in a June friendly — contrasts with Israel's recent defensive solidity. Ben Shimon's team have not lost in three matches, but goals have been hard to come by.

For Foda, a home win would go a long way toward securing a strong final group position. Kosovo's fans will be expecting a sharper performance than the goalless draw that ended their last home outing in this competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Kosovo vs Israel, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads