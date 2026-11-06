How to watch Kansas City Current vs Angel City FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

NWSL - Quarter Finals Nov 7, 2026 - 12:00

Kansas City Current host Angel City FC in an NWSL playoff-round fixture, with both sides arriving off the back of strong regular-season finishes that secured their places in the postseason field.

Chris Armas's Current closed out the regular season in emphatic form, winning all five of their last five matches. That run included a 2-1 victory over Washington Spirit and a 5-1 demolition of Bay FC, with Kansas City conceding just once across their final three outings. They head into this tie sitting fourth in the NWSL standings.

Angel City FC, coached by Leif Gunnar Smerud, finished fifth and arrive with momentum of their own. The Californian side beat Boston Legacy FC 4-1 on Decision Day and have lost just one of their last five, a narrow 3-2 defeat away at Denver Summit FC that did nothing to derail their playoff push.

These two sides know each other well. Their most recent meeting ended 1-1 at Kansas City back in August, a result that reflects how closely matched they have been across recent seasons.

Kansas City hold home advantage and arrive as the form side, but Angel City have the quality to make this a difficult night at home. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL playoff fixture live.

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