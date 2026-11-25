How to watch Jamaica U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 Nov 26, 2026 - 09:00

Jamaica U17 meet Ivory Coast U17 in Group E of the U17 World Cup, with both sides looking to finish their campaigns on a better note. Venue details have not yet been confirmed.

Jamaica arrive on the back of two heavy defeats. They lost 6-0 to Italy on 20 November and then 6-2 to Uzbekistan on 23 November.

That is 12 goals conceded in two games, and the Reggae Boyz sit fourth in the group. Fixing the defence is the obvious priority.

Ivory Coast have also lost their most recent match, going down 2-1 to Italy on 23 November. It was a narrow result against the side that has set the pace in the group.

The Young Elephants beat Uzbekistan 2-1 on 20 November, and that win leaves them third in Group E. They hold the better position of the two teams going into this fixture.

Here is what we know about kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options for Jamaica U17 vs Ivory Coast U17.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this match is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads