Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Jagiellonia Bialystok host Anderlecht at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the lower half of the standings.

Adrian Siemieniec's side come into this match in poor form. They have lost four of their last five games across all competitions and are yet to build any real momentum in European football this season.

Domestic results have done little to ease the pressure. Back-to-back Ekstraklasa defeats to Legia Warszawa and Gornik Zabrze leave Jagiellonia searching for a performance that can shift the mood around the club.

Anderlecht arrive in Bialystok in a more settled position, though their recent run is not without blemish. Vitor Bruno's side have won three of their last five matches but suffered defeats to Beerschot in the cup and to Dinamo Zagreb in their most recent Europa League outing.

Their Belgian First Division A form remains a strength, with wins over Cercle Brugge and Zulte Waregem showing they can be clinical when conditions suit them.

Both clubs need points to avoid being cut adrift in the competition. Read on for full details on how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht are led by Vitor Bruno. As with the home side, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and further updates are expected before the match.

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa, though they did record a 3-1 win over Ararat Armenia in the Europa League during that run. They also suffered a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze. Across five matches, Jagiellonia have scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Anderlecht have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 cup defeat to Beerschot, and before that they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Their wins include a 1-2 victory over Cercle Brugge and a 3-0 result against Zulte Waregem in the Belgian First Division A. Across five matches, Anderlecht scored seven goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok sit in 17th place and Anderlecht in 28th, meaning both sides are operating in the bottom half of the table and need a result to avoid falling further behind the pace.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: