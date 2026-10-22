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Europa League
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok
team-logoAnderlecht
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How to watch today's Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Anderlecht
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Jagiellonia Bialystok host Anderlecht at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the lower half of the standings.

Adrian Siemieniec's side come into this match in poor form. They have lost four of their last five games across all competitions and are yet to build any real momentum in European football this season.

Domestic results have done little to ease the pressure. Back-to-back Ekstraklasa defeats to Legia Warszawa and Gornik Zabrze leave Jagiellonia searching for a performance that can shift the mood around the club.

Anderlecht arrive in Bialystok in a more settled position, though their recent run is not without blemish. Vitor Bruno's side have won three of their last five matches but suffered defeats to Beerschot in the cup and to Dinamo Zagreb in their most recent Europa League outing.

Their Belgian First Division A form remains a strength, with wins over Cercle Brugge and Zulte Waregem showing they can be clinical when conditions suit them.

Both clubs need points to avoid being cut adrift in the competition. Read on for full details on how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Surfshark logo

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
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Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Siemieniec

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht are led by Vitor Bruno. As with the home side, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and further updates are expected before the match.

Form

JAG

JAG - Form

OLY
L2-1
LEG
L1-3
GOR
L1-3
AMY
W3-1
ZAG
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AND

AND - Form

ZUL
W3-0
SDR
W3-0
CER
W1-2
DZG
L1-0
BEE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa, though they did record a 3-1 win over Ararat Armenia in the Europa League during that run. They also suffered a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze. Across five matches, Jagiellonia have scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Anderlecht have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 cup defeat to Beerschot, and before that they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Their wins include a 1-2 victory over Cercle Brugge and a 3-0 result against Zulte Waregem in the Belgian First Division A. Across five matches, Anderlecht scored seven goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok sit in 17th place and Anderlecht in 28th, meaning both sides are operating in the bottom half of the table and need a result to avoid falling further behind the pace.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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