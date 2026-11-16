How to watch Ireland vs Kosovo with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 Nov 17, 2026 - 14:45 Aviva Stadium

Ireland host Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a UEFA Nations League B Group 3 fixture with real implications for the final standings.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side go into the match third in the group and are running short on time to mount a promotion challenge. A 1-0 defeat to Austria on matchday five leaves Ireland needing a win to stay in contention.

Kosovo sit second in the group and arrive in Dublin in decent shape. Franco Foda's side drew 0-0 with Israel in their most recent outing, a result that keeps them well-placed but leaves promotion not yet secured.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, which adds an element of the unknown to both camps' preparation. Ireland have the home advantage and the crowd behind them at the Aviva, but Kosovo have already shown this group they can take points from anyone.

Kosovo beat Ireland 1-0 in Pristina earlier in the campaign, which gives Foda's squad confidence heading into this return fixture. Hallgrimsson will know his side cannot afford another slow start.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland vs Kosovo, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest viewing options.

Team news & squads