How to watch Ireland U17 vs Tanzania U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 Nov 27, 2026 - 09:00

Ireland U17 face Tanzania U17 in a World Cup U17 Group I fixture. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Ireland arrive in good spirits after a 2-0 win over Costa Rica U17 on November 24. That result lifted them to second in the group.

The win was a welcome response to their opening defeat. Brazil U17 beat them 2-1 on November 21 in their first match of the tournament.

Tanzania U17 are still looking for their first win. They drew 2-2 with Costa Rica U17 on November 21 and then lost 1-0 to Brazil U17 on November 24.

That leaves them third in the table, and they will need a result here to stay in the qualification conversation. Ireland will fancy their chances of building on their momentum.

Here is what we know so far about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads