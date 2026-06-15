World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Iran and New Zealand will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Iran vs New Zealand live on TSN1 or stream the match through TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS and via the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for Canada are listed below.

Iran and New Zealand open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group G at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, with both sides knowing a strong start could define their entire tournament.

Iran arrive as the group's most experienced side, making their third consecutive World Cup appearance. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has built a tactically disciplined squad around Mehdi Taremi, the clinical frontman who will carry the weight of a nation's ambitions in Southern California.

New Zealand return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, and Darren Bazeley's side have made the journey on the back of a dominant Oceania qualifying campaign. The All Whites have shed their historically direct style in favour of a possession-based approach, and they arrive with genuine belief that this squad can compete.

Group G is formidable. Belgium and Egypt round out the section, which means neither Iran nor New Zealand can afford to drop points in the opener. For Iran, this match represents a chance to build momentum toward finally clearing the group stage for the first time. For New Zealand, it is an opportunity to announce themselves on the biggest stage.

The off-field backdrop adds an extra layer of tension. The United States withdrew tickets allocated to Iran for group stage matches at short notice, the latest friction in a series of disputes between the two countries surrounding this tournament.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Iran vs New Zealand, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Iran vs New Zealand with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei names a projected XI featuring Alireza Beiranvand in goal, with a back four of Aria Yousefi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Milad Mohammadi. Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi, and Saeid Ezatolahi are set to operate in midfield, with Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Mehdi Ghayedi providing support for striker Mehdi Taremi. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the squad.

New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley lines up with Max Crocombe between the posts and a back four of Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Liberato Cacace. Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett, and Sarpreet Singh form the midfield, with Joe Bell and Elijah Just supporting captain Chris Wood in attack. No injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for the All Whites ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iran head into the tournament in solid form, winning three and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly victory over Mali on June 4, and they also beat Gambia 3-1 and put five past Costa Rica without reply. The only setbacks came against Nigeria, who edged them 2-1, and a goalless draw recorded as a defeat against Uzbekistan in November 2025. Iran scored 10 goals across those five games and conceded just three.

New Zealand's recent record makes for harder reading. The All Whites have won just one of their last five fixtures, a 4-1 victory over Chile in March 2026. Since then, results have been poor: they lost 1-0 to England on June 6, were beaten 4-0 by Haiti three days earlier, and also suffered defeats to Finland and Ecuador by the same 2-0 scoreline. New Zealand have conceded nine goals across their last four games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Iran and New Zealand. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran currently sit third and New Zealand fourth in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iran vs New Zealand today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: