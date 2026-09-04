Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 4, 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Liverpool will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ipswich Town vs Liverpool are listed below.

Liverpool travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town in a Premier League fixture that carries early-season weight for both sides. Andoni Iraola's side arrive in Suffolk looking to build on a mixed start to the campaign, while Gary O'Neil's Ipswich will be desperate to put a heavy defeat behind them.

Ipswich were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United in their most recent league outing, a result that will have stung a squad still finding its rhythm in the top flight. O'Neil will need a response, and facing Liverpool at home offers exactly the kind of occasion to provoke one.

For Liverpool, the mood is one of cautious optimism. The club completed the £123 million signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain late in the transfer window, and Iraola has confirmed the France international is in contention to make his debut at Portman Road. The winger arrived without a full pre-season under his belt, but his new manager has spoken positively about his fitness and attitude.

The Reds have drawn their two Premier League matches so far, sharing the points with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Iraola will want a first league win on the board, and a trip to a struggling Ipswich side represents a genuine opportunity.

Defensively, Liverpool carry concerns. Conor Bradley and Joseph Gomez are both sidelined, while Hugo Ekitike — who Barcola has spoken about with excitement after the pair exchanged messages during the transfer saga — continues his recovery from an Achilles injury and will not feature until 2027 at the earliest.

Ipswich, sitting 12th in the table, host a Liverpool side one place and one point behind them in 13th. The table tells a story of a season still very much in its opening chapter for both clubs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil has a number of absentees to contend with for Ipswich. Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Florentino, and Emersonn are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. O'Neil's projected XI is expected to line up as: Scherpen; Diop, Greaves, O'Shea, Davis; Enciso, Fatawu, Maeda, Lukic, Nunez; Egeli.

Andoni Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Giovanni Leoni through injury. There are no suspensions. Liverpool's projected XI reads: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Isak. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Ipswich head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, though their only Premier League result in that run was a 5-2 defeat to Manchester United on August 30. They beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and edged Sunderland 2-1 in the league before that. Their two pre-season friendlies produced wins over Rayo Vallecano (3-0) and Union Berlin (2-4), giving them 14 goals scored and 8 conceded across those five games.

Liverpool's last five results show one win, three draws, and one defeat. They beat Como 2-0 in a pre-season friendly but drew 0-0 with the same opponents in a separate match that day. Back-to-back Premier League draws against Newcastle (2-2) and Nottingham Forest (2-2) followed, and a 3-2 friendly loss to Monaco rounds out the five. Liverpool scored 8 goals and conceded 9 across those matches, with a pattern of conceding in each of their last three competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2025, when Liverpool beat Ipswich 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Ipswich hosted Liverpool at Portman Road in August 2024, losing 0-2 on their return to the top flight. Across the five most recent meetings in the dataset, Liverpool have won four times with one draw, scoring 18 goals to Ipswich's 2.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit 12th and Liverpool are 13th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: