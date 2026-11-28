How to watch Internacional vs Red Bull Bragantino with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 Nov 29, 2026 - 16:30

Internacional host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture with very different stakes for the two clubs.

Eduardo Baptista's side sit 18th in the table and badly need points. Their last two league outings both ended in defeat, 2-1 away to Vasco da Gama and then 5-2 against Vitoria.

That Vitoria result was a heavy one, and the home defence will need to tighten up quickly. Before those losses, Internacional had beaten Coritiba 1-0.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in eighth place under Vagner Mancini and in better spirits. They beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 in their most recent match, bouncing back from a 2-1 loss to Vitoria three days earlier.

Bragantino have won three of their last five league games, and a win here would keep them in the chase for a strong finish. Internacional have the stronger recent head-to-head record, though, which adds some edge to the meeting.

Here is how to follow the match, along with the form guide, team news and the latest on the standings.

Team news & squads