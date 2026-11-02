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Liga Profesional
team-logoIndependiente Rivadavia
team-logoBanfield
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Watch Independiente Rivadavia vs. Banfield live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Independiente Rivadavia vs Banfield
Independiente Rivadavia
Banfield
Liga Profesional

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Banfield in live Liga Profesional action today.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Banfield with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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Liga Profesional - Game Week 15

Independiente Rivadavia host Banfield in the Liga Profesional, with both sides carrying very different ambitions into this fixture.

Alfredo Berti's side have had a difficult recent run and arrive at this match looking to arrest a slide that has seen them drop to eighth in the Clausura Group B table. A 5-0 defeat to Rosario Central was a bruising moment, and Berti will need a response from his squad.

Banfield arrive under Pedro Troglio in reasonable shape. A draw at Lanus in their most recent outing kept their run of unbeaten form going, and they have shown resilience across a competitive stretch of fixtures.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little comfort to either side — recent meetings have been tight, with Banfield edging the last competitive encounter between them.

With Independiente Rivadavia sitting on top of the Apertura Group B standings and Banfield struggling in twelfth, there is a clear gap in league position that adds an interesting dimension to this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Banfield live.

Team news & squads

Independiente Rivadavia vs Banfield Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Berti

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