Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 11:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Ipswich Town will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Hull City vs Ipswich Town are listed below.

Hull City host Ipswich Town at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, October 31, in a Premier League fixture that carries real significance for both clubs in the bottom half of the table.

The Tigers come into this one having failed to win any of their last five matches across all competitions. Sergej Jakirovic's side have drawn three and lost twice in that run, and while their home record has shown some resilience, three points here would provide a genuine boost to their season.

Ipswich arrive in Hull looking to build on a point taken at Nottingham Forest last Friday. Gary O'Neil's side have been inconsistent, picking up just one win from their last five outings, but they have shown they can compete at this level.

Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White's post-match frustration after that 1-1 draw in Suffolk spoke to how difficult Ipswich can be to break down. The Tractor Boys gave little away defensively and will travel to the MKM Stadium with some confidence.

Both clubs are separated by just two positions in the Premier League table, making this a fixture with genuine mid-table implications. The margin between a positive result and a difficult week ahead is tight for both managers.

For information on how to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town live, TV channel options and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Sergej Jakirovic has a number of players unavailable for the Tigers. Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Matt Targett, Ilyas Ansah, Charlie Hughes, Nobel Mendy, Jack Butland, and Lucas Gourna-Douath are all sidelined through injury. Hull's projected XI lines up with Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, backed by Ryan Giles, Lewie Coyle, John Egan, and Semi Ajayi, with Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Gary O'Neil reports two injury absentees for Ipswich, with Sasa Lukic and Jack Taylor both missing. There are no suspensions listed for the visitors, despite Issa Diop's involvement in a controversial refereeing decision in the draw with Nottingham Forest last week. O'Neil's projected side features Christian Walton between the posts, with Julio Enciso and Abdul Fatawu among those named in attack.

Form

Hull City have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brentford, and they also fell to Fulham 1-0 and Newcastle United 2-1 in that run. The Tigers drew 2-2 with both Everton and Chelsea, scoring six goals and conceding seven across those five games.

Ipswich Town have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, and they also beat Fulham 2-1 during this stretch. The Tractor Boys suffered defeats to Manchester City 3-2 and Arsenal 2-4 in the Carabao Cup, scoring six goals and conceding nine across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Ipswich Town hold the stronger record in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent fixture came in March 2026, when Ipswich won 1-0 at home in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Ipswich have won three times to Hull's one, with one draw, scoring eight goals to Hull's four. Hull's only win in that sequence came at home in a 3-3 draw that the data records as a Hull victory, while the Tractor Boys have generally had the upper hand in this fixture across divisions.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit in 10th place and Ipswich Town in 12th. The two sides are closely matched in the standings, and three points for either club would provide a meaningful shift in their respective positions in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: