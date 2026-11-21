How to watch Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 22, 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

Hull City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits a side scrapping for stability against one of the division's form teams.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull arrive at this game having failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches, drawing three of them. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, and the Tigers will be looking to rediscover the winning form that briefly lifted them clear of the drop zone earlier in the campaign.

Brighton arrive in Hull with genuine momentum. Fabian Hurzeler's side sit second in the Premier League table with 22 points, five behind leaders Arsenal, and have collected back-to-back wins over Brentford and Manchester City in their last two league outings.

The Seagulls are also managing a busy schedule across multiple competitions, having beaten Getafe in the Conference League earlier this month. That continental commitment adds context to a squad rotation that Hurzeler will need to manage carefully over the coming weeks.

At the heart of Brighton's defensive structure is Luka Vuskovic, the 19-year-old Croatia international who joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and has started every Premier League game since. His performances have drawn attention from Barcelona, Liverpool, and Real Madrid, though Brighton have made clear they will not entertain any January approaches.

For Hull, the absence of several key players through injury will test the depth of Jakirovic's squad. The home side will need a disciplined, compact performance to contain a Brighton attack that has found its rhythm in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live.

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