Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 12:30 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

US viewers can watch Hull City vs Aston Villa live via Fubo and DAZN. Live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Hull City host Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium in Hull in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with Sergej Jakirovic's side looking to build on a strong opening to the campaign.

The Tigers arrive into this fixture in genuine form, having won their first two league games and also progressed in the Carabao Cup. Three wins from their last five across all competitions marks a confident start to life in the top flight.

Villa's situation is considerably more fraught. Unai Emery's side have lost their opening two Premier League matches, conceding five goals without reply, and head to Humberside under real pressure to produce a response.

The visitors' summer has not been straightforward. A 4-0 opening-day defeat to Brighton was followed by a 1-0 loss at Arsenal, and Emery must now navigate a mounting injury list alongside the suspension of Joao Gomes.

Hull, by contrast, beat Manchester United 2-0 in their second league outing and defeated Coventry City on the road in their most recent fixture. The MKM Stadium will be a hostile environment for a Villa side searching for their first points of the season.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic is without a significant number of first-team players. Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Joe Gelhardt, and Matt Crooks are all sidelined through injury. Konstantinos Tzolakis is set to start in goal, with the projected XI also featuring Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Regan Slater, Lewie Coyle, Ryan Giles, Hidemasa Morita, Mohamed Belloumi, Oli McBurnie, and Elliot Stroud.

Aston Villa travel with their own injury concerns. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Goretzka are all unavailable, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. Unai Emery's projected starting XI is expected to include Zion Suzuki in goal, with Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, Matty Cash, Pau Torres, George Hemmings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, and Nicolas Jackson. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Hull City have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 away win at Coventry City in the Premier League, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 at home in the league. A Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City, settled 1-1 on the night, added to their tally, while their only defeat in the run came against Eintracht Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly. Hull have shown defensive resilience across this period, keeping clean sheets in two of their five games.

Aston Villa's recent record makes for difficult reading. Emery's side have lost all five of their last matches across all competitions, conceding in every game. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, following a 4-0 loss to Brighton the previous weekend. Villa also fell 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and suffered back-to-back pre-season defeats against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. They have scored just three goals across those five fixtures while conceding ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-2 draw, with Aston Villa hosting Hull City in the Championship on January 19, 2019. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Hull and Villa have met exclusively in the Championship and Premier League, with Villa winning two, Hull winning one, and two matches ending level. The only top-flight encounter in this dataset saw Hull beat Villa 2-0 at the MKM Stadium in February 2015.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit third after the opening two matchdays, while Aston Villa are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: