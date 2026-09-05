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Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
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How to watch today's Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Hull City vs Aston Villa
Hull City
Aston Villa
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Hull City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

US viewers can watch Hull City vs Aston Villa live via Fubo and DAZN. Live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Hull City host Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium in Hull in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with Sergej Jakirovic's side looking to build on a strong opening to the campaign.

The Tigers arrive into this fixture in genuine form, having won their first two league games and also progressed in the Carabao Cup. Three wins from their last five across all competitions marks a confident start to life in the top flight.

Villa's situation is considerably more fraught. Unai Emery's side have lost their opening two Premier League matches, conceding five goals without reply, and head to Humberside under real pressure to produce a response.

The visitors' summer has not been straightforward. A 4-0 opening-day defeat to Brighton was followed by a 1-0 loss at Arsenal, and Emery must now navigate a mounting injury list alongside the suspension of Joao Gomes.

Hull, by contrast, beat Manchester United 2-0 in their second league outing and defeated Coventry City on the road in their most recent fixture. The MKM Stadium will be a hostile environment for a Villa side searching for their first points of the season.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

3-4-3
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
19K. Tzolakis32N. Mendy15J. Egan6S. Ajayi29L. Gourna-Douath2L. Coyle3R. Giles27R. Slater10M. Belloumi9O. McBurnie21E. Stroud1Z. Suzuki3V. Nilsson Lindeloef22I. Maatsen2M. Cash14P. Torres53G. Hemmings8B. Kamara10E. Buendia7J. McGinn6R. Barkley11N. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
3-4-3
Hull City

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • U. Emery

Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic is without a significant number of first-team players. Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Joe Gelhardt, and Matt Crooks are all sidelined through injury. Konstantinos Tzolakis is set to start in goal, with the projected XI also featuring Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Regan Slater, Lewie Coyle, Ryan Giles, Hidemasa Morita, Mohamed Belloumi, Oli McBurnie, and Elliot Stroud.

Aston Villa travel with their own injury concerns. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Goretzka are all unavailable, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. Unai Emery's projected starting XI is expected to include Zion Suzuki in goal, with Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, Matty Cash, Pau Torres, George Hemmings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, and Nicolas Jackson. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

HUL

HUL - Form

SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
COV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AVL

AVL - Form

FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hull City have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 away win at Coventry City in the Premier League, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 at home in the league. A Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City, settled 1-1 on the night, added to their tally, while their only defeat in the run came against Eintracht Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly. Hull have shown defensive resilience across this period, keeping clean sheets in two of their five games.

Aston Villa's recent record makes for difficult reading. Emery's side have lost all five of their last matches across all competitions, conceding in every game. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, following a 4-0 loss to Brighton the previous weekend. Villa also fell 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and suffered back-to-back pre-season defeats against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. They have scored just three goals across those five fixtures while conceding ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Hull CityDrawAston Villa
1
3
1
Championship
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Championship
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-2 draw, with Aston Villa hosting Hull City in the Championship on January 19, 2019. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Hull and Villa have met exclusively in the Championship and Premier League, with Villa winning two, Hull winning one, and two matches ending level. The only top-flight encounter in this dataset saw Hull beat Villa 2-0 at the MKM Stadium in February 2015.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit third after the opening two matchdays, while Aston Villa are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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