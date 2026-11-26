How to watch Honduras U17 vs Japan U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 Nov 27, 2026 - 08:00

Honduras U17 meet Japan U17 in Group L of the World Cup U17, with both teams still looking for their first points of the campaign. The venue has not yet been confirmed.

Honduras sit fourth in the group after two straight defeats. They lost 2-0 to Serbia U17 on November 21 and then 2-0 to Colombia U17 on November 24.

The pattern is a worry for the Central Americans. Their results in this competition show five consecutive losses, and the defence has been under heavy pressure.

Japan are third in the group but arrive on a losing run of their own. They went down 2-1 to Colombia U17 and then 1-0 to Serbia U17 on November 24.

The Japanese side has shown it can win convincingly, as its 3-0 victory over South Africa U17 proved. Narrow margins have cost them in this group, though.

Honduras will see Japan as a chance to stop the slide, and Japan will want to get their tournament back on track. Here is how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

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