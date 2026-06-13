Today's game between Haiti and Scotland will kick-off at Jun 13, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Haiti vs Scotland live on TSN1 or stream via TSN+. The match is also available on CTV and the CTV App, as well as on Crave. French-language coverage is available through RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Haiti and Scotland meet in a Group C opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on June 13, with both nations carrying the weight of decades of World Cup absence into what is a genuinely emotional occasion for either side.

For Haiti, this is their first World Cup appearance since 1974 — a 52-year wait that makes their place in North America all the more remarkable. They qualified through sheer resilience, winning their final two CONCACAF games against Costa Rica and Nicaragua after earlier setbacks, and they arrive with a squad that blends Caribbean grit with Premier League quality.

Wilson Isidor of Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jean-Ricner Bellegarde give Sebastien Migne's side recognisable names in the final third, while Frantzdy Pierrot leads the line in what could be a historic campaign for the Caribbean nation.

Scotland's return is no less significant. Steve Clarke's side ended a 28-year absence from the World Cup by topping their UEFA qualifying group, with a dramatic final-day victory over Denmark in November 2025 confirming their place at the tournament. It is Scotland's first World Cup since France 1998, and the Tartan Army have travelled in numbers to Massachusetts.

Andy Robertson captains the side and carries the hopes of a nation on his shoulders. Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson provide the engine in midfield, while Lawrence Shankland leads the attack in what is a settled, experienced squad under Clarke's pragmatic system.

Both teams know the stakes. Group C also contains Brazil and Morocco, meaning points from this opening fixture could prove decisive when the final standings are calculated. Neither side can afford to start slowly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Haiti vs Scotland, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Haiti vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne has named a projected XI featuring Johny Placide in goal, with a back line of Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience, Ricardo Ade, and Hannes Delcroix. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Josue Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, and Ruben Providence are expected to fill the midfield roles, with Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke is set to line up with Angus Gunn in goal, Andrew Robertson and Aaron Hickey as the full-backs, and John Souttar alongside Grant Hanley in central defence. Scott McTominay, Ben Doak, and Lewis Ferguson are named in midfield, with Ryan Christie, Che Adams, and Lawrence Shankland in the forward positions. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the away side at this stage, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Haiti arrive with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Peru on June 6. Before that, they put in a strong showing with a 4-0 win over New Zealand on June 3. Across their last five games, Haiti have scored eight goals and conceded four, though back-to-back losses in their March friendlies against Tunisia and Iceland showed vulnerability at the back.

Scotland come into the tournament in good form, winning three and losing two of their last five. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 victory over Bolivia on June 6, and they followed that with a 4-1 win over Curacao on May 30. The Scots have scored 13 goals in their last five outings, though defeats to Ivory Coast and Japan in March highlighted that Clarke's side are not without defensive frailties against quality opposition.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Haiti vs Scotland across the last five meetings. The two nations have rarely crossed paths on the international stage, and this World Cup group fixture represents a rare encounter between them.

Standings

In Group C, Haiti currently sit second and Scotland fourth ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: