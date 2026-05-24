Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Newcastle United will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Fulham vs Newcastle United are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live via Fubo or DAZN. Sign up through the links provided to watch live.

Fulham host Newcastle United at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that carries a quiet but genuine tension for both sides as the season draws to a close.

Marco Silva's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, winning just once in their last five league games. A mid-table finish looks assured, but the manner of recent performances will concern a manager whose own future at the club has attracted outside speculation.

Newcastle arrive in west London with momentum on their side after a 3-1 win over West Ham last weekend. Eddie Howe's squad has been through a turbulent period, though recent results suggest the Magpies are finding their footing at the right time.

Off the pitch, Newcastle's summer is shaping up to be an eventful one. The club's ownership structure may shift as the Saudi-backed consortium explores selling a minority stake to fund a major stadium overhaul, while transfer speculation continues to swirl around key players in Howe's squad.

Nick Woltemade, Newcastle's record signing, is expected to feature having been backed by the club to improve in his second season after a difficult debut campaign. The 24-year-old German forward has shown enough in recent weeks to justify that faith.

For Fulham, the match represents a chance to sign off at home with a performance that reflects better on the squad than some of their recent outings have managed.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Marco Silva has one confirmed absentee for Fulham, with Jonah Kusi-Asare sidelined through injury. Joachim Andersen is suspended and will not feature, which shapes Silva's defensive options. The projected XI for the hosts lines up as: Leno; Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Castagne; Lukic, Bobb; King, Iwobi, Kevin; Muniz.

Eddie Howe is without a cluster of first-team players for the trip to Craven Cottage. Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schaer, Joelinton, and Emil Krafth are all unavailable through injury, though no suspensions affect the squad. Newcastle's projected XI reads: Pope; Burn, Thiaw, Hall, Botman; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey, Guimaraes, Tonali; Osula. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Fulham's recent form has been patchy. Silva's side have taken four points from their last five Premier League matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while their only victory in the run came against Aston Villa, 1-0. Back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Arsenal, the latter a 3-0 loss, exposed a side that has struggled to maintain any sustained run of results. Fulham scored three goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Newcastle's form tells a more encouraging story, at least in their most recent outing. Howe's side beat West Ham 3-1 last weekend, a result that followed a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Earlier in the five-match run, Newcastle won 3-1 at Brighton before losing to Arsenal and Bournemouth, which means they have taken seven points from fifteen available. They scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six, with the attacking output suggesting a side capable of hurting opponents when the conditions are right.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have tended to favour Newcastle. The Magpies have won three of the last five encounters, including a 2-1 home victory in the Premier League in October 2025 and a further 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup in December 2025. Fulham's most notable result in the recent series came at Craven Cottage in September 2024, when they beat Newcastle 3-1. The head-to-head record across the last five meetings shows Newcastle with three wins to Fulham's two, though this fixture at Craven Cottage has historically produced goals and the odd surprise.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle sit 11th while Fulham are 13th, separated by just two places and with little left to play for beyond pride and final-day positioning.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: