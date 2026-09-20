Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 20, 2026 - 11:30 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Manchester United will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 11:30 a.m..

Fulham vs Manchester United is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, with both clubs looking to find some consistency after mixed starts to the 2026/27 season.

Fulham arrive in reasonable shape. Alvaro Arbeloa's side drew 0-0 with Liverpool before that, lost to Crystal Palace and Sunderland, though they also progressed in the Carabao Cup with a win over West Ham. There is enough quality in the squad to cause problems at home.

Manchester United head into this fixture under pressure. Michael Carrick has dismissed talk of his position being under threat as ridiculous, but back-to-back defeats and a Carabao Cup exit have sharpened the scrutiny around Old Trafford. The manager needs a response.

Marcus Rashford is back in the fold at United and is listed in the projected XI, which will be closely watched. His return adds an unpredictable edge to United's attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Fulham's teenage forward Josh King has been attracting attention from clubs across Europe, and a strong showing here would only add to that noise. The 18-year-old is expected to start and will be a threat.

For United, the absence of several key players through injury adds to the challenge of a trip to a ground where they have not always found things easy. Carrick's side need points, and they need them now.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, with no suspensions affecting his squad. The projected XI includes Bernd Leno in goal, a back four of Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne and David Affengruber, with Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb in midfield, and Shea Charles, Joshua King and Gonzalo Garcia leading the attack.

Michael Carrick is dealing with a longer injury list, with Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton all sidelined. No suspensions are currently recorded. United's projected XI features Senne Lammens in goal, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu across the back, with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha making up the rest of the side.

Form

Fulham head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw and two defeats from their last four Premier League outings, with a Carabao Cup victory over West Ham also included in their last five. Their most recent league match ended in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool, while they lost 2-3 to Crystal Palace before that. Across five matches they have scored six goals and conceded six, and have not kept a clean sheet in their last four competitive games.

Manchester United's last five matches show two wins, one draw and two defeats. They beat Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League and Ipswich Town 5-2 in the Premier League, but lost 0-1 to Manchester City and 2-3 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. They drew 2-2 with Everton in between. United have scored 13 goals across those five games but conceded nine, suggesting vulnerability at the back despite their attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Manchester United beat Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage in August 2025 and shared a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, United have won three times and Fulham have yet to take a victory, with two draws completing the record.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 18th while Manchester United are 13th. That gap in the standings means Fulham are in the bottom three and in need of points to climb clear, while United are looking to move up the table and away from the wrong end of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: