World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Sweden will kick-off at Jun 30, 2026, 5:00 p.m..

In Canada, France vs Sweden is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage carried on RDS and the RDS Apps. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

France and Sweden meet at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with Didier Deschamps' side carrying the weight of tournament favouritism into a knockout tie that Graham Potter's Blågult are desperate to crash.

France swept through Group I without dropping a point, scoring ten goals across three matches to confirm their status as one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the tournament. Ousmane Dembele was the standout performer in the final group game, scoring a first-half hat-trick against Norway in a 4-1 win, and his combination with Kylian Mbappe gives Sweden a defensive problem with no obvious solution.

Sweden reached the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F, a path that required resilience after a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their second fixture. Potter's side recovered with a draw against Japan to scrape through, and the former Chelsea manager has spoken openly about the scale of the challenge — while making clear his squad intends to cause a shock.

Potter described the tie as a 'dream' fixture, acknowledging the star quality France possess while insisting Sweden are not travelling to New Jersey simply to make up the numbers. The Blågult have genuine attacking threats of their own, and France's defence will need to be switched on from the first whistle.

Defender Isak Hien is absent for Sweden through injury, which places additional pressure on an already-tested backline. France, meanwhile, carry no reported injury concerns into the fixture and are expected to field close to their strongest available XI.

The sides have met five times in recent memory across Nations League and World Cup qualifying fixtures, with France holding the advantage in that run. This, though, is the first time the two nations have faced each other in the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

For everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Sweden live, the TV channel options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch France vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps has no injuries or suspensions reported in the France squad ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Sweden are without defender Isak Hien, who is listed as injured and will play no part. Graham Potter has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no further suspensions are recorded. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 4 I. Hien

Form

France arrive in the Round of 32 having won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in a pre-tournament friendly against Ivory Coast. Their three World Cup group-stage fixtures all ended in victory: a 3-1 win over Senegal, a 3-0 defeat of Iraq, and a 4-1 demolition of Norway in their final group game. Across those five matches, Les Bleus scored 12 goals and conceded four. The Norway result, in which Ousmane Dembele scored three times in the first half, underlined the attacking depth Deschamps has at his disposal.

Sweden's five-match run produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. They beat Tunisia 5-1 in their opening World Cup fixture but were then beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands before drawing 1-1 with Japan to advance. Pre-tournament results included a 2-2 draw with Greece and a 3-1 loss to Norway. Sweden scored nine goals across the five games and conceded ten, with their record showing significant variation in performance levels.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2020, when France beat Sweden 4-2 in a UEFA Nations League fixture. Before that, Sweden won 2-1 against France in a September 2020 Nations League game in Stockholm. Across the last five encounters, France have won three times and Sweden twice, with both sides scoring freely in those fixtures. This match in East Rutherford represents the first time the two nations have faced each other in the knockout stage of a World Cup.

Standings

France finished top of Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sweden advanced from Group F in third position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: