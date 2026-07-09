World Cup - Quarter Finals Boston Stadium

Today's game between France and Morocco will kick-off at Jul 9, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

France vs Morocco is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France and Morocco meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for a World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Thursday, July 9. It is a repeat of their Qatar 2022 semi-final, a match France won 2-0, and both sides arrive in Boston with genuine belief they can go further this time.

Didier Deschamps' side have been the tournament's most consistent attacking force. They scored three or more goals in each of their four group stage matches before grinding out a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the last 16, with Kylian Mbappe converting the decisive penalty from the spot. The captain has seven goals at this tournament, one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot standings.

There is added context around Mbappe heading into this fixture. He was targeted by racist abuse from a Paraguayan politician following that narrow victory over Paraguay, but Deschamps has been clear: his captain is fully focused and mentally strong. Off the pitch, Michael Olise carries a yellow card into the game after FIFA rejected France's formal appeal against the booking, leaving him one caution away from suspension.

Morocco arrive with momentum of their own. Mohamed Ouahbi's side beat Canada 3-0 in the round of 16 and have dropped points just once in five matches at this tournament, a 1-1 draw with Brazil during the group stage. They have conceded only three goals across those five games and showed in Qatar 2022 that they are no soft touch at this stage of a World Cup.

The Atlas Lions have the personnel to hurt France on the counter. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Soufiane Rahimi give them genuine quality in transition, and Ouahbi will have studied the vulnerabilities in France's defensive shape carefully.

FIFA has also added an officiating subplot, appointing an entirely Argentine referee crew for the match, a decision that has drawn widespread debate given Argentina's intense rivalry with France and their likely presence later in the bracket.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch France vs Morocco live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Deschamps is expected to name a strong XI, with his projected lineup reading: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Ousmane Dembele; Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions are listed for France, though Olise's yellow card means he is walking a disciplinary tightrope heading into this match.

Morocco's projected XI has Yassine Bounou in goal behind a back four of Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, and Achraf Hakimi, with Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, and Neil El Aynaoui in midfield and Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss, and Soufiane Rahimi ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are reported in the Morocco camp either. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France arrive on a run of five consecutive World Cup wins, recording a W5-D0-L0 record at the 2026 tournament. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Paraguay on July 4, secured by a Mbappe penalty. Prior to that, they beat Sweden 3-0 and Norway 4-1, the latter including a first-half hat-trick from Ousmane Dembele. Across those five matches, France have scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Morocco have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five World Cup games with one draw. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Canada on July 4, and their only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in the group stage. Morocco have scored nine goals across their five matches and conceded three, making them one of the more defensively solid sides left in the competition.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final on December 14, 2022, when France won 2-0 in a match that ended Morocco's historic run to the last four. Across the three recorded meetings in the dataset, France have won twice and drawn once, with the other results being a 2-2 friendly in November 2007 and a 5-1 France win in a June 2000 friendly played in Morocco.

Standings

France finished top of Group I, while Morocco qualified from Group C in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: