Today's game between France and Iraq will kick-off at Jun 22, 2026, 5:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch France vs Iraq live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS, with the RDS Apps providing a live stream option for those watching on mobile or connected devices.

France and Iraq meet in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, June 22, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm ET.

Didier Deschamps' side arrive in Philadelphia off the back of a 3-1 win over Senegal in their tournament opener at MetLife Stadium. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that victory, taking his World Cup tally to 14 goals, and the captain will be looking to add to that record against an Iraqi side that has yet to register a point.

Deschamps is expected to make changes to his starting line-up. Bradley Barcola is set to come into the attack for his first World Cup start, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger handed the chance to impress after Désiré Doué struggled in the first half against Senegal. Michael Olise, who has drawn glowing praise from Mbappe in the build-up, is also named in the projected XI.

William Saliba, meanwhile, has spoken publicly about putting Arsenal's Champions League final defeat behind him and channelling that hurt into his World Cup campaign. The centre-back is expected to continue at the heart of the French defence.

Iraq head into this fixture having lost 4-1 to Norway in Foxborough on matchday one. Graham Arnold's squad showed resilience during a demanding qualification campaign and will need to produce something special to trouble a French side that has looked sharp in attack.

For the Lions of Mesopotamia, this represents a must-not-lose situation if they are to keep their slim hopes of progression alive. Their final group game comes against Senegal, so a result against France would transform the picture entirely.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Iraq live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch France vs Iraq with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Deschamps has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into this fixture. His projected XI reads: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Ousmane Dembele, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Manu Kone; Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.

Iraq also come into this match with a clean bill of health, according to available information. Arnold's projected line-up is: Ahmed Basil Fadhil; Akam Hashem, Zaid Tahseen, Merchas Doski; Hussein Ali, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jasim; Amir Al-Ammari, Ali Al Hamadi; Ayman Hussein. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France have won four of their last five matches, losing only to Ivory Coast in a June 4 friendly. They beat Brazil 2-1 and Colombia 3-1 in March warm-up games before the tournament, then opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal on June 16. Across those five matches, Les Bleus have scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Iraq have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. They drew 1-1 with Spain in a friendly on June 4 before losing 2-0 to Venezuela five days later. Their World Cup began with a 4-1 defeat to Norway on June 16. Arnold's side have scored five goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between France and Iraq. This article will be updated if historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

In Group I, France sit second after matchday one, while Iraq are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: