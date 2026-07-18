World Cup - Bronze Miami Stadium

Today's game between France and England will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 5:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for France vs England are listed below. Canadian viewers can watch live on TSN1 or stream via TSN+, while French-language coverage is available on RDS and through the RDS Apps.

France and England meet at Miami Stadium in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff, a fixture that carries genuine weight despite neither side making the final.

France arrive here having been beaten by Spain in the semi-finals. Didier Deschamps' side looked composed for much of the tournament before that 2-0 defeat, and Kylian Mbappe — who has never won a Ballon d'Or and now faces the prospect of leaving this World Cup without a winner's medal — will want to finish with something tangible.

England's exit was harder to take. Thomas Tuchel's side led Argentina 1-0 with five minutes remaining before conceding twice to lose 2-1. The manner of that collapse has fuelled debate back home, with scrutiny falling on tactical decisions and the performances of several senior players. Tuchel has been defended by some, but the questions have not gone away.

For Harry Kane and Mbappe, captains of their respective nations, this is a chance to end the tournament with a bronze medal. Both have endured scrutiny. Both will want to leave Miami with something to show for it.

These two nations have met at a World Cup before. England have not forgotten the 2022 quarter-final in Qatar, where France won 2-1. That result adds an edge to proceedings, even at this stage of the competition.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch the match live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is without William Saliba for this fixture, with the Arsenal centre-back ruled out through injury. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, and Malo Gusto. Warren Zaire-Emery and N'Golo Kante are named in midfield alongside Rayan Cherki, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

Thomas Tuchel is dealing with the absence of Jordan Henderson through injury. England's projected XI names Jordan Pickford in goal, with Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, and Ezri Konsa in defence. Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Morgan Rogers form the midfield, with Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, and Harry Kane in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

France head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five World Cup fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain on July 14. Before that, Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, France scored eight goals and conceded three, with wins over Sweden 3-0 and Norway 4-1 among their earlier results.

England's recent record also reads four wins and one defeat from five. Their last match was the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina on July 15, a result that ended their run after they had led in the closing stages. Tuchel's side beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2 earlier in the tournament and were unbeaten through their first four fixtures. England scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, when France beat England 2-1 on December 10, 2022. Across the last five encounters, France hold a slight advantage, winning three times to England's one, with one draw. England's sole win in that run came in a 2-0 friendly victory at Wembley on November 17, 2015.

Standings

France finished top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup group stage, while England won Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: