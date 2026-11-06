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Primera A
team-logoFortaleza FC
team-logoIndependiente Medellin
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Watch Fortaleza FC vs. Independiente Medellin live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Fortaleza FC vs Independiente Medellin
Fortaleza FC
Independiente Medellin
Primera A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Fortaleza FC vs Independiente Medellin in live Primera A action today.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
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Match Preview

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Primera A - Game Week 18

Fortaleza FC take on Independiente Medellin in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture with both clubs in very different circumstances heading into the match.

Fortaleza sit bottom of the Clausura table and arrive in desperate form. Diego Arias's side have lost three of their last four Primera A outings and have not been winning matches at a rate that gives them any comfort at this stage of the season.

Independiente Medellin arrive in Bogota having picked up a win in their most recent match, a 2-1 victory over Alianza FC. Luis Perea's side occupy seventh in the Clausura standings, a position that keeps them in contention but requires continued results to hold.

Medellin's recent run has not been without turbulence. Three defeats in five matches across all competitions show a team that can be beaten, and Fortaleza will be looking for any sign of vulnerability they can exploit at home.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little encouragement for the hosts. Medellin have won each of the last four meetings between the sides, including a 1-0 victory in both a Clausura fixture and a Cup tie earlier this year.

For Fortaleza, this is a match they cannot afford to approach with anything less than full commitment. Points are running out, and the gap to safety is not closing on its own.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fortaleza FC vs Independiente Medellin, including TV channel and live stream options.

Team news & squads

Fortaleza FC vs Independiente Medellin Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Arias

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