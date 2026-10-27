Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 27, 2026 - 16:00 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Today's game between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal will kick off at Oct 27, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal are listed below.

Arsenal travel to Highbury Stadium to face League Two side Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Mikel Arteta's side arrive off the back of a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, though the squad faces a growing injury list heading into the tie.

Fleetwood, managed by Matt Lawlor, sit in League Two and have endured a difficult run of domestic form. They have lost their last two league matches and will need to produce something special to trouble a side competing at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Arsenal's week has been relentless. They beat Nottingham Forest in the league, drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and then defeated Everton on Saturday — a schedule Arteta publicly described as terrible. Five changes were made for the Everton game alone, and rotation is again expected here.

The headline injury concern is Bukayo Saka, who was forced off inside ten minutes against Bayern Munich with a quad problem. Reports indicate he could miss up to eight weeks and as many as 12 matches before Christmas, with further scans needed to confirm the full extent of the damage.

Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt after picking up a slight issue late in the Everton win, adding to concerns that already include William Saliba, who is still recovering from a back problem. Arteta has limited options in wide areas, with Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze the senior wingers available.

Despite the injury worries, Arsenal arrive in good form and with momentum. Centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes both scored against Everton, and captain Martin Odegaard has been in excellent form throughout the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Fleetwood Town head coach Matt Lawlor has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the tie. Updates to the home squad will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Arsenal travel to Fleetwood without Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined with a quad injury suffered against Bayern Munich and faces up to eight weeks out. Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt after picking up a slight knock late in Saturday's win over Everton, while William Saliba remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a back problem. Full team news will be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Form

Fleetwood Town arrive with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 League Two defeat to Exeter City, following a 4-2 loss to Cheltenham Town. A 2-0 win over Rotherham United represents their best result in that run. Across five matches, they have scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich. Their most recent result was the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and Lille 3-0 in that period. The Gunners have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal is available for this fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: