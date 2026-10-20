Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fenerbahce host Slavia Prague at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul in a Champions League fixture that finds both clubs in very different emotional states heading into the contest.

Fenerbahce arrive carrying the weight of a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing, a result that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. Ismail Kartal's side have responded well in the Super Lig since that setback, beating Alanyaspor 3-0 most recently, but European credibility is what is now at stake.

Slavia Prague come to Istanbul off the back of a 2-0 loss to Sabah FK in their previous Champions League match, a result that has left Jindrich Trpisovsky's side searching for their first points in this season's competition. Their domestic form has been steady, with wins over FC Zlin and Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League, but they will need a significant step up in performance on the road in Europe.

Both clubs currently sit in the lower reaches of the Champions League standings, which gives this fixture a direct edge. A win for either side would represent a meaningful shift in their European outlook at this stage of the competition.

Fenerbahce have the home advantage and the squad depth to impose themselves, but Slavia Prague have shown in previous European meetings that they are capable of producing results away from home when the occasion demands it.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo, Archie Brown, and Nathan Ake. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, Ismail Yuksek, and Matteo Guendouzi are projected to operate in midfield and attack, with Vedat Muriqi leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky is set to deploy Jakub Markovic in goal, with Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek forming the defensive unit. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are listed in the projected XI, with Tomas Chory expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the away squad.

Form

Fenerbahce have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat the 6-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, and they also beat Rizespor 3-0 and Eyupspor 8-0 during this run. Across the five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded six, with three consecutive wins either side of the Villa defeat demonstrating their domestic resilience.

Slavia Prague have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in the Czech First League, and their heaviest result in the run was a 5-1 cup win over FK Varnsdorf. The defeat came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 2-0 loss that represents their only setback across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Fenerbahce won 2-1 away at Slavia Prague. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Slavia Prague have won two and Fenerbahce one, with the Czech side also winning both legs of their Conference League tie in February 2022.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs among the sides who must accumulate points quickly to remain relevant in the competition's upper half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: