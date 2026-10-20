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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoSlavia Prague
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How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague
Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Fenerbahce host Slavia Prague at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul in a Champions League fixture that finds both clubs in very different emotional states heading into the contest.

Fenerbahce arrive carrying the weight of a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing, a result that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. Ismail Kartal's side have responded well in the Super Lig since that setback, beating Alanyaspor 3-0 most recently, but European credibility is what is now at stake.

Slavia Prague come to Istanbul off the back of a 2-0 loss to Sabah FK in their previous Champions League match, a result that has left Jindrich Trpisovsky's side searching for their first points in this season's competition. Their domestic form has been steady, with wins over FC Zlin and Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League, but they will need a significant step up in performance on the road in Europe.

Both clubs currently sit in the lower reaches of the Champions League standings, which gives this fixture a direct edge. A win for either side would represent a meaningful shift in their European outlook at this stage of the competition.

Fenerbahce have the home advantage and the squad depth to impose themselves, but Slavia Prague have shown in previous European meetings that they are capable of producing results away from home when the occasion demands it.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Surfshark logo

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

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  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
page.match.formation.title
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
3-4-2-1
EdersonEdersonM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. SemedoN. SemedoA. BrownA. BrownN. AkeN. AkeM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodI. KahveciI. KahveciK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluN. KanteN. KanteM. GuendouziM. GuendouziR. LukakuR. LukakuJ. MarkovicJ. MarkovicT. VlcekT. VlcekT. HolesT. HolesD. ZimaD. ZimaE. AyaosiE. AyaosiM. SuleimanM. SuleimanS. IsifeS. IsifeD. SturmD. SturmM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakM. ChytilM. Chytil
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Slavia Prague

Manager

  • I. Kartal
  • J. Trpisovsky

Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo, Archie Brown, and Nathan Ake. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, Ismail Yuksek, and Matteo Guendouzi are projected to operate in midfield and attack, with Vedat Muriqi leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky is set to deploy Jakub Markovic in goal, with Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek forming the defensive unit. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are listed in the projected XI, with Tomas Chory expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the away squad.

Form

FB

FB - Form

EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5
SLP

SLP - Form

SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
ZLI
W0-1
SAB
L2-0
HRA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fenerbahce have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat the 6-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, and they also beat Rizespor 3-0 and Eyupspor 8-0 during this run. Across the five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded six, with three consecutive wins either side of the Villa defeat demonstrating their domestic resilience.

Slavia Prague have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in the Czech First League, and their heaviest result in the run was a 5-1 cup win over FK Varnsdorf. The defeat came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 2-0 loss that represents their only setback across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawSlavia Prague
1
0
2
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Fenerbahce won 2-1 away at Slavia Prague. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Slavia Prague have won two and Fenerbahce one, with the Czech side also winning both legs of their Conference League tie in February 2022.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs among the sides who must accumulate points quickly to remain relevant in the competition's upper half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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