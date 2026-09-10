Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 10, 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Roma will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Fenerbahce vs Roma is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fenerbahce host Roma at the Chobani Stadyumu in Istanbul in the Champions League, with both clubs sitting seventh in the competition standings.

Fenerbahce arrive at this fixture under pressure. A 2-1 derby defeat to Besiktas in the Super Lig was a bruising result, and captain Milan Skriniar did not hold back in his post-match assessment, warning his teammates that defensive lapses must be addressed before facing Roma. Ismail Kartal's side had qualified for the Champions League group stage by beating Lyon across two legs, but the momentum from that run has stalled.

Roma travel to Istanbul in the form of their lives. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has won their opening three Serie A matches, with back-to-back 4-0 wins against Fiorentina and Lecce bookending a 2-1 victory over Atalanta. They have scored ten league goals and conceded none, a record that underlines how completely Gasperini has stamped his identity on this squad.

The transfer window added further texture to Roma's preparations. Manu Kone remains at the club after sporting director Tony D'Amico blocked a late approach from Chelsea, insisting the France international will play a central role in Roma's domestic and European campaign. His retention looks increasingly significant given the demands of a Champions League schedule.

Fenerbahce's squad carries its own continental pedigree. Mason Greenwood, fresh from a UEFA ban following the post-match brawl in the Lyon play-off second leg, returns to European competition, while N'Golo Kante provides experience and composure in midfield. The Chobani Stadyumu will generate an intense atmosphere, but Roma's form demands respect.

TV channel and live stream information for Fenerbahce vs Roma is listed below.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ismail Kartal is expected to name a projected XI featuring Ederson in goal, with a back line of Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, and Nelson Semedo. N'Golo Kante and Mason Greenwood are named in midfield alongside Kerem Akturkoglu, Oguz Aydin, and Ismail Yuksek, with Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gian Piero Gasperini is set to deploy Mile Svilar in goal for Roma, with a back four of Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Mora, Manu Kone, Bryan Cristante, Paulo Dybala, and Donyell Malen complete the projected XI. Roma also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Fenerbahce have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Besiktas in the Super Lig, a result that followed a 2-0 away win at Samsunspor. The club's Champions League qualification run produced a 1-2 victory at Lyon and a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with their 4-2 win over Konyaspor rounding out the sequence. Fenerbahce scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Roma have won three of their last five across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta, with earlier league victories of 4-0 against Fiorentina and 4-0 away at Lecce. A 2-2 pre-season draw with Borussia Dortmund and a 3-0 loss to Brighton in warm-up fixtures were the only blemishes. Roma scored fourteen goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Club Friendlies Roma ROM 3 Fenerbahce FB 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available dataset is a 3-3 draw in a pre-season friendly on 19 August 2014, when Roma hosted Fenerbahce. With just one match on record, no meaningful pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

Both Fenerbahce and Roma are currently positioned seventh in the Champions League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: