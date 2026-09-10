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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoRoma
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How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Roma Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Roma
Fenerbahce
Roma
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Fenerbahce and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Roma will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Fenerbahce vs Roma is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Fenerbahce host Roma at the Chobani Stadyumu in Istanbul in the Champions League, with both clubs sitting seventh in the competition standings.

Fenerbahce arrive at this fixture under pressure. A 2-1 derby defeat to Besiktas in the Super Lig was a bruising result, and captain Milan Skriniar did not hold back in his post-match assessment, warning his teammates that defensive lapses must be addressed before facing Roma. Ismail Kartal's side had qualified for the Champions League group stage by beating Lyon across two legs, but the momentum from that run has stalled.

Roma travel to Istanbul in the form of their lives. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has won their opening three Serie A matches, with back-to-back 4-0 wins against Fiorentina and Lecce bookending a 2-1 victory over Atalanta. They have scored ten league goals and conceded none, a record that underlines how completely Gasperini has stamped his identity on this squad.

The transfer window added further texture to Roma's preparations. Manu Kone remains at the club after sporting director Tony D'Amico blocked a late approach from Chelsea, insisting the France international will play a central role in Roma's domestic and European campaign. His retention looks increasingly significant given the demands of a Champions League schedule.

Fenerbahce's squad carries its own continental pedigree. Mason Greenwood, fresh from a UEFA ban following the post-match brawl in the Lyon play-off second leg, returns to European competition, while N'Golo Kante provides experience and composure in midfield. The Chobani Stadyumu will generate an intense atmosphere, but Roma's form demands respect.

TV channel and live stream information for Fenerbahce vs Roma is listed below.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Monthly from$6.67
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Roma Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Formation
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
EdersonEdersonA. BrownA. BrownN. AkeN. AkeM. SkriniarM. SkriniarM. MuldurM. MuldurN. KanteN. KanteM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluO. AydinO. AydinI. YuksekI. YuksekV. MuriqiV. MuriqiM. SvilarM. SvilarM. HermosoM. HermosoG. ManciniG. ManciniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaP. DybalaP. Dybalateam-logoWesleyN. MolinaN. MolinaM. KoneM. KoneB. CristanteB. CristanteM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • I. Kartal
  • G. Gasperini

Ismail Kartal is expected to name a projected XI featuring Ederson in goal, with a back line of Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, and Nelson Semedo. N'Golo Kante and Mason Greenwood are named in midfield alongside Kerem Akturkoglu, Oguz Aydin, and Ismail Yuksek, with Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gian Piero Gasperini is set to deploy Mile Svilar in goal for Roma, with a back four of Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Mora, Manu Kone, Bryan Cristante, Paulo Dybala, and Donyell Malen complete the projected XI. Roma also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

FB

FB - Form

OL
D1-1
KSP
W4-2
OL
W1-2
SAM
W0-2
BJK
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ROM

ROM - Form

BHA
L3-0
BVB
D2-2
FIO
W4-0
LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fenerbahce have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Besiktas in the Super Lig, a result that followed a 2-0 away win at Samsunspor. The club's Champions League qualification run produced a 1-2 victory at Lyon and a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with their 4-2 win over Konyaspor rounding out the sequence. Fenerbahce scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Roma have won three of their last five across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta, with earlier league victories of 4-0 against Fiorentina and 4-0 away at Lecce. A 2-2 pre-season draw with Borussia Dortmund and a 3-0 loss to Brighton in warm-up fixtures were the only blemishes. Roma scored fourteen goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawRoma
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available dataset is a 3-3 draw in a pre-season friendly on 19 August 2014, when Roma hosted Fenerbahce. With just one match on record, no meaningful pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Fenerbahce and Roma are currently positioned seventh in the Champions League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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