How to watch FC Porto vs Sporting CP with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 12 Nov 29, 2026 - 15:30 Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto host Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao in Liga Portugal, with the league's top three in the spotlight.

Porto lead the table and have won all 11 of their league matches this season. Francesco Farioli's side arrive on the back of a 1-0 away win at Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sporting sit third, nine points behind the leaders on 24 points. Paulo Fonseca's team come off a 2-2 Champions League draw with Manchester United in Lisbon, a night when Luis Suarez scored twice but the hosts dropped points at home.

Fonseca said after that game that Sporting had been unlucky with the second goal they conceded, and that he felt his team could have won. Suarez admitted the squad left with a bitter taste and said they must work for the full 90 minutes.

Porto have been strong on the road in Europe and at home domestically, and the Dragao has often tightened this fixture. Five of the last six league meetings in Porto between these sides have ended in draws.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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