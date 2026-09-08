Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 8, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Manchester City will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for FC Porto vs Manchester City are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are carrying coverage of the match.

Manchester City travel to the Estadio do Dragao to face FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League, with both sides arriving at this fixture sitting joint-top of the competition standings.

Enzo Maresca's side have made an assured start to the 2026-27 season in the Premier League, winning all three of their opening league matches. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Coventry City, with deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye making his debut straight into the first-team picture.

Porto arrive in equally commanding form. Francesco Farioli's side have won all five of their Liga Portugal fixtures so far this season, scoring eight goals and conceding just one across that run.

The Portuguese side will be without suspended defender Jan Bednarek, while a cluster of injuries means Farioli must navigate some selection challenges. City, meanwhile, are without Jeremy Doku.

With two sides in strong early-season form, this Champions League opener at the Dragao carries real weight. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Porto head coach Francesco Farioli is set to deploy a projected XI featuring Diogo Costa in goal, with a back line of Nehuen Perez, Francisco Moura, Alberto Costa, and Jakub Kiwior. Pablo Rosario, In-Beom Hwang, Gabriel Veiga, and Pepe are expected in midfield, with Santiago Gimenez and William Gomes leading the attack. Farioli must plan without Jan Bednarek, who is suspended, while Victor Froholdt, Oskar Pietuszewski, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Aghehowa, and Vasco Sousa are all listed as injured.

For Manchester City, Enzo Maresca's projected XI sees Gianluigi Donnarumma start in goal behind a back four of Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are expected in midfield, with Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo, and Erling Haaland in attack. Jeremy Doku is the sole absentee through injury; no suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

FC Porto arrive at this fixture in dominant domestic form, winning all five of their Liga Portugal matches this season. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Moreirense on September 4, following a 3-0 away win at Academico Viseu. Across those five games, Porto have scored nine goals and conceded just one, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Manchester City have won three of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield, a 3-0 loss on August 16. Since then, Maresca's side have not dropped a point in the Premier League, beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1, Crystal Palace 4-1 away, and Coventry City 1-0. City have scored eight Premier League goals across those three wins.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Champions League group stage on December 1, 2020, when the match at the Estadio do Dragao finished 0-0. City won the reverse fixture earlier that campaign 3-1 at the Etihad. The four meetings in the available record include two Europa League ties from February 2012, with City winning both legs — 2-1 in Porto and 4-0 at home.

Standings

Both FC Porto and Manchester City are currently level at the top of the Champions League standings ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: