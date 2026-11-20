How to watch FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 Nov 21, 2026 - 16:00 Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas host Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Major League Soccer fixture with real stakes for both clubs.

The home side sit second in the Western Conference standings, making this a chance to consolidate their position with the postseason picture coming into focus.

Eric Quill's side arrive in decent shape. A 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids in their last outing steadied the ship after a mixed run that included a 0-2 defeat to Columbus Crew and two draws in the previous four games.

Portland come to Frisco in the stronger run of form. Marti Cifuentes has his side on a four-match winning streak, beating Austin FC, Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City, and Charlotte FC in succession. The Timbers have been scoring freely and conceding little during that stretch.

The Timbers sit seventh in the West, meaning a result here would do significant work for their playoff ambitions against a direct rival near the top of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

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