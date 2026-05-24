Today's game between FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns FC will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

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FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns meet again in the CAF Champions League, with the Moroccan side looking to overturn the result from the first leg.

Sundowns won the opening encounter 1-0, giving Miguel Cardoso's side a narrow but meaningful advantage heading into this return fixture.

FAR Rabat sit second in Group B of the competition, and Alexandre Santos knows his team must win to keep their campaign alive. The pressure falls squarely on the home side.

Sundowns arrive in Morocco in solid continental form, having secured that first-leg victory just days ago. Their domestic season has been mixed, but their CAF performances have been composed and controlled.

For FAR Rabat, the domestic schedule has provided some rhythm. Back-to-back draws in the Botola Pro were followed by a win over Hassania Agadir, suggesting the squad has maintained some competitive sharpness despite the continental disappointment.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs. A place in the next phase of Africa's premier club competition is within reach for Sundowns, while Rabat need a result to stay in contention.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

How to watch FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

FAR Rabat head coach Alexandre Santos has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been announced at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso is similarly without confirmed team news at this point, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data. The projected XI will be confirmed as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FAR Rabat head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and drawing two of their last five games while suffering one defeat. That loss came in the first leg of this very tie, a 1-0 reversal against Sundowns. Before that, they drew back-to-back Botola Pro matches against Olympic Club de Safi and Ittihad Tanger, though a 2-1 win over Raja Casablanca and a 2-3 victory at Hassania Agadir show they can find goals when needed.

Sundowns have won three of their last five fixtures, with their most recent result being that first-leg win over Rabat. A 7-4 thrashing of Siwelele in the Premier Soccer League stands out as a high-scoring outlier, while a 3-0 win over Polokwane City showed their clinical side. A loss to TS Galaxy and a draw with Kaizer Chiefs round out a five-game spell that reflects a team capable of both dominance and inconsistency domestically.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent history between these two clubs is tightly contested. All three of their last five meetings have come in the CAF Champions League, with Sundowns holding the upper hand. The most recent fixture, played on May 17, 2026, ended 1-0 to Sundowns at home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in January 2025, also at Sundowns, and shared another 1-1 draw when Rabat hosted in December 2024. Sundowns lead the recent series with one win and two draws, keeping a clean sheet in the decisive encounter.

Standings

In the CAF Champions League group stage, FAR Rabat currently sit second in Group B, while Mamelodi Sundowns occupy second place in Group C.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: