Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 29, 2026 - 15:45 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Everton vs Newcastle United are listed below.

Everton host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Carabao Cup fixture that pits two clubs heading in contrasting directions against each other.

David Moyes' Everton arrive at this tie on the back of back-to-back Premier League defeats, having lost 2-0 to Arsenal and 0-2 to Chelsea in their two most recent outings. The Toffees have managed just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions and will be eager to use the cup as a platform to arrest their slide.

Newcastle come to Merseyside with momentum behind them. Matthias Jaissle's side recorded a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in their last match, with Will Osula and Harvey Barnes scoring after the interval to end a frustrating run of defeats. Jaissle credited a blunt half-time message — demanding his players remove the "handbrake" — as the turning point that sparked the victory.

That win at Selhurst Park was Newcastle's first there in six years, and it lifted the Magpies to seventh in the Premier League table. The return of Amar Dedic from injury was a significant factor, with the Bosnian full-back involved in both goals and providing the assist for Barnes.

For Everton, the attacking department remains a concern. With Thierno Barry the sole senior centre-forward available to Moyes, the Toffees carry limited firepower into this cup tie and will need to be efficient in front of goal.

TV channel and live stream options for Everton vs Newcastle United are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

David Moyes names his Everton side with no probable lineup currently confirmed. Injury and suspension updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle also has no confirmed lineup available at this stage. Amar Dedic returned from a hamstring injury in the recent win over Crystal Palace and is expected to be in contention. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Everton head into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, and they also fell 0-2 to Chelsea in the league. Their two wins came against Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, while a 2-2 draw with Hull City sits between those results.

Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, which followed defeats to Aston Villa (0-1) and Coventry City (1-4). Earlier in the run, they also lost 4-1 to Leeds United, with their other win coming against Hull City (2-1) in the Premier League.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a pre-season friendly on August 12, 2026, when Everton won 3-1. In competitive fixtures, the last encounter was a Premier League match on February 28, 2026, when Everton won 2-3 at Newcastle's ground. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Everton hold three wins to Newcastle's one, with one draw, including a 4-1 Newcastle victory at Everton in November 2025 and a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in October 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: