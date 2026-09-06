Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 6, 2026 - 09:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Manchester United will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

US viewers can watch Everton vs Manchester United live on Fubo or DAZN. Both services carry the match, and you can sign up or log in directly to start streaming.

Everton host Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine early-season weight for both clubs. David Moyes's side sit eighth in the table, while Michael Carrick brings a United squad in eleventh place across the city to Merseyside.

Moyes heads into this game having endured a frustrating close to the summer transfer window. A deal for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun collapsed at the final hour, and Iliman Ndiaye departed for Manchester City, leaving the Everton manager to work with a thinner squad than he had planned. Despite those setbacks, a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in their most recent top-flight outing suggests the foundations are in place.

Manchester United arrive with their own complications. The club carry a significant injury list into this fixture, and questions over Bruno Fernandes's future have not gone away, with interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey continuing to circle. United are reportedly moving to trigger a contract extension to protect their captain.

Carrick has publicly backed Patrick Dorgu to cover the left-back position following the window's close, describing the versatile defender as akin to a new signing. It is a pragmatic response to a problem the club failed to resolve through recruitment.

Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford are both expected to feature, with Mbeumo having spoken warmly about Rashford's return to the squad after a prolonged absence. A 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town last weekend demonstrated the attacking threat Carrick's side can produce on a good day, even if their defensive record remains a concern.

For those looking to catch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a strong projected XI for Everton, with Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back line of Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Roehl, James Garner, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are set to operate through midfield, with Tyrique George and Thierno Barry further forward. Christian Noergaard is the only listed injury absentee, and no suspensions are in place.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United are without a significant number of players, with Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte all sidelined through injury. The projected XI places Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, and Harry Maguire. Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha complete the lineup. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Everton head into this fixture with two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, while the previous top-flight game produced a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. A 0-4 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also featured in that run, with Moyes's side scoring nine goals across the five matches and conceding just twice.

Manchester United's recent form is more uneven, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. The most recent result was an emphatic 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, but that followed a 2-0 league defeat to Hull City. United scored ten goals across the five matches but conceded nine, pointing to a side that remains exposed defensively despite their attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture. United also won the reverse fixture that season, with Everton claiming a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, producing a combined 11 goals. The most one-sided result in that period was a 4-0 United win at Old Trafford in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit eighth while Manchester United are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: