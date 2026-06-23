Today's game between England and Ghana will kick-off at Jun 23, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for England vs Ghana are listed below.

England and Ghana meet at Boston Stadium in Foxborough in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, with the Three Lions looking to wrap up a place in the knockout rounds with a second straight group-stage win.

Thomas Tuchel's side opened their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, a result that was not without drama but confirmed England's quality when it mattered. A win here would all but seal progression before the final group game.

There is plenty of noise surrounding the England camp beyond the pitch. Reports of a personality clash between Tuchel and Jude Bellingham have surfaced, while the manager was caught on camera screaming at Djed Spence to "wake up" during a training session. Tuchel's methods are clearly demanding, but results so far have justified the approach.

Bukayo Saka has returned to full training after an Achilles complaint that troubled him late in the club season, though Tuchel has indicated he will manage the Arsenal winger's workload carefully. Saka does not appear in the projected XI, which suggests Tuchel is being cautious with one of his most important attacking players.

Ghana arrive having beaten Panama 1-0 in their opener, a narrow but composed result under Carlos Queiroz that showed the Black Stars are organised and capable of grinding out results. They will not be easy to break down.

For all the squad dynamics and off-field storylines, England know what this game means. Three points here and the path to the last 16 is secure.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch England vs Ghana live.

How to watch England vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel names a strong England XI with Jordan Pickford in goal and a back four of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, and Nico O'Reilly. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are paired in midfield, with Elliot Anderson also included. Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon operate wide, supporting captain Harry Kane. There are no listed injuries or suspensions in the England squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Carlos Queiroz names his Ghana side with Benjamin Asare in goal behind a back four of Jonas Adjetey, Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, and Gideon Mensah. Thomas Partey anchors midfield alongside Caleb Yirenkyi and Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo in attack. Ghana also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia on June 17, a high-scoring opener that showed both attacking threat and defensive vulnerability. Earlier warm-up victories over Costa Rica (3-0) and New Zealand (1-0) provided positive momentum, though a 1-0 defeat to Japan in March and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay showed inconsistency in the pre-tournament period. Across those five matches, England scored nine goals and conceded four.

Ghana have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 World Cup win over Panama on June 17, a controlled performance that gave Queiroz's side a strong start. A 1-1 draw with Wales in June was their only other point in that run, with defeats to Mexico (2-0), Germany (2-1), and Austria (5-1) raising questions about their defensive solidity. Ghana scored five and conceded eleven across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last match GHA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins England 1 - 1 Ghana 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





England and Ghana have met just once in the available head-to-head record, a 1-1 draw in a friendly on March 29, 2011. That single meeting offers limited context for a World Cup group-stage fixture, but it does confirm the two sides have rarely crossed paths at international level.

Standings

In Group L of the 2026 World Cup, England sit top of the table after matchday one, with Ghana in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: