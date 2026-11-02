How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Tolima with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 17 Nov 3, 2026 - 15:30

Deportivo Pereira host Tolima in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that matters at both ends of the table. Jose Alexis Marquez's side welcome Luis Suarez's Tolima to their ground looking to build on recent momentum.

Pereira come into this one in reasonable shape. They beat CD Jaguares 1-0 in their last Primera A outing and have lost just once in their previous five league matches, giving them a platform to push up the Clausura standings.

Tolima arrive in poor form. Suarez's side have lost three of their last five Primera A games, including defeats to Deportivo Pasto and Aguilas Doradas, and sit 11th in the Clausura table with ground to make up.

The head-to-head record favours Tolima. They have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 2-0 home win in April 2026, and Pereira will need to reverse that trend on their own patch.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest TV channel and live stream details.

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