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How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Chico FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 17 Nov 1, 2026 - 16:05

Deportivo Cali host Chico FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries very different stakes for each side. Rafael Dudamel's team are pushing for the title from third place, while Chico arrive rooted at the foot of the table in 17th.

Cali come into this match in solid form. They have lost none of their last five league outings, with wins over Llaneros FC and Alianza FC bookending draws against Fortaleza, Junior, and Deportivo Pereira. Their defensive record over that run has been a particular strength.

Chico's situation is far more pressing. Jhon Gomez's side have lost three of their last five Primera A matches, with defeats to Atletico Nacional, Deportivo Pereira, and Cucuta exposing real vulnerabilities. A 1-0 win over Bucaramanga offered brief relief, but they remain deep in relegation trouble.

The head-to-head record offers Chico a thread of encouragement. They have beaten Cali three times in the last five meetings, including a 1-0 Primera A win in April 2026, and have never lost to them across those five encounters.

Still, Cali's current momentum and league position make them strong favourites on home soil. A win here would keep them firmly in contention at the top of the Clausura standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Cali vs Chico FC, including live stream details and kick-off time.

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