Today's game between Czechia and South Africa will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can catch Czechia vs South Africa live on TSN1 or stream it through TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS and via the RDS Apps.

Czechia and South Africa meet at Atlanta Stadium in a Group A fixture that both sides cannot afford to lose. With the knockout rounds already casting a shadow over the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this match in Atlanta carries serious weight for two teams who opened the tournament with defeats.

Miroslav Koubek's Czech Republic side fell 2-1 to South Korea in Guadalajara, a result that stung given they led through Ladislav Krejci's header before conceding twice in a frantic final quarter. Patrik Schick was withdrawn at 64 minutes after a largely anonymous performance, and the Czechs will need their main striker to deliver against a South African defence that has its own problems.

Bafana Bafana's tournament opener was a disaster. Hugo Broos' side lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, a match in which red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane left them playing with nine men. Both players are suspended for this fixture, depriving South Africa of key contributors at the worst possible time.

South Africa qualified for this tournament in impressive fashion, topping their group ahead of Nigeria, and the squad carries genuine quality. Teboho Mokoena remains the midfield heartbeat, while Burnley striker Lyle Foster leads the attack with his pressing and link-up play. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, the captain, will need to be at his best behind a reshuffled defensive unit.

For Czechia, the pressure falls squarely on Schick and the creative influence of Pavel Sulc, the Lyon playmaker who operates in the space behind the striker. Tomas Soucek's box-to-box energy will be critical, particularly at set pieces where the Czechs remain a consistent threat.

A point may not be enough for either side given the group dynamics, which means this match in Atlanta is set up for an open, direct contest. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch it live.

How to watch Czechia vs South Africa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Czechia head coach Miroslav Koubek has not confirmed his starting lineup, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

South Africa boss Hugo Broos faces a more pressing selection headache. Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards in the opening defeat to Mexico, ruling them out of this fixture. No further injury information has been confirmed, and the projected XI will be updated as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 S. Sithole

11 T. Zwane

Form

Czechia arrive in Atlanta with a mixed recent record. Across their last five matches, they have won three, drawn none, and lost two. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to South Korea at the World Cup, conceding twice in the final 20 minutes after Krejci's header had put them ahead. Before the tournament, they beat Guatemala 3-1 and Kosovo 2-1 in friendlies, and claimed wins over Denmark and Ireland in World Cup qualification, both finishing 2-2 before being settled by penalty shootouts. They have scored 10 goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

South Africa's form tells a similarly uneven story. They have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. The World Cup opener brought a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, their heaviest recent result. Before that, they beat Jamaica 1-0 away, drew 0-0 with Nicaragua, and split two matches against Panama with a defeat and a draw. They have scored two goals and conceded four across that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Czechia and South Africa in the provided records. This fixture represents a rare meeting between the two nations on the international stage.

Standings

In Group A, Czechia currently sit third and South Africa fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: