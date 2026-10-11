Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 11, 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine mid-table significance for both clubs.

Pierre Sage's Palace side arrive into this match having won just one of their last five competitive games, with a 4-0 Europa League victory over Lech Poznan a rare bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent run. Their league form has been particularly patchy, with a draw against Leeds United and defeat to Ipswich Town framing where they currently stand.

Forest come into this fixture sitting just two places and a handful of points above Palace in the table, though Oliver Glasner's side have shown they can compete with the division's best. A win at Aston Villa and draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool demonstrate their capacity to take points from strong opposition.

Glasner has also been vocal away from the pitch. The Forest manager has spoken publicly about the ongoing legal situation surrounding Manchester City, warning that the Premier League's global reputation is at risk if the matter is not handled with transparency and integrity.

Meanwhile, the summer window brought its own drama to the City Ground. Teenager Harrison Armstrong, described by former Everton star Alan Stubbs as a player in the mould of Steven Gerrard, was the subject of a £40m agreed fee with Forest before fan pressure at Everton ultimately blocked the deal from going through.

James McAtee, who did complete his move to Forest, has been in fine form this season. The Manchester City academy graduate has been handed a more prominent role under Glasner and Reds legend Des Walker has suggested the midfielder could push for a senior England call-up if he continues on his current trajectory.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, and Takehiro Tomiyasu through injury, while Axel Disasi is suspended. Sage's projected XI is expected to line up as follows: Walter Benitez; Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Jefferson Lerma, Anan Khalaili; Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada; Yeremy Pino, Tyrick Mitchell, Quinten Timber; Joergen Strand Larsen.

Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest are missing Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, and Igor Jesus, though no suspensions are in place. Forest's projected XI reads: Matz Sels; Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, Jair Cunha, Dan Ndoye; Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee; Daniel Munoz, Ola Aina, Liam Delap. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats in their last five competitive matches, with the fifth being a friendly loss to Bristol City. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 victory over Lech Poznan in the Europa League, while a 2-3 defeat to Ipswich Town and a 0-0 draw with Leeds United reflect their league inconsistency. Palace scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Nottingham Forest's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The win came away at Aston Villa with a 2-1 scoreline, and Forest held both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool without conceding in those respective draws. Back-to-back defeats — a 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Leeds United and a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Coventry City — represent the low points of that run. Forest scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the City Ground on February 1, 2026, in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side has dominated — Crystal Palace have not won any of the five meetings, with Forest claiming one victory, a 1-0 win at the City Ground in October 2024, and the remaining four matches all finishing level at 1-1.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th and Nottingham Forest are 13th — both clubs in the lower half of the division and separated by just two positions, making this a fixture with direct relevance to each side's ambitions of climbing away from the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: