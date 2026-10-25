Today's game between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m..
TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United are listed below.
Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the season.
Pierre Sage's Palace come into this match having endured a turbulent run of results. A 5-0 home defeat to Brighton remains fresh in the memory, and while the Eagles showed character to earn a 2-2 draw against Besiktas in the Europa League in midweek, their league form demands a response.
Newcastle arrive in south London under Matthias Jaissle having faced their own difficulties. Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Coventry City and Aston Villa have put pressure on the Magpies, and they will be looking to arrest a slide that has seen them drop points in matches they might have expected to win.
The hosts will be without several key players through injury, which could limit Sage's options in what is already a demanding period. Newcastle's own injury list is not insignificant either, and both managers will be working with reduced squads.
With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, this fixture carries genuine urgency. Points are needed, and neither side can afford to look at this as anything other than a must-win opportunity.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Probable lineups
Pierre Sage names a projected XI that includes Walter Benitez in goal, with a back line of Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi, and Tyrick Mitchell. Adam Wharton and Anan Khalaili are set to operate in midfield alongside Daichi Kamada, with Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil providing width and Edward Nketiah leading the attack. Palace are without Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Quinten Timber through injury.
Newcastle's projected XI sees Lukas Hornicek start in goal, with a defensive unit of Lewis Miley, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Malick Thiaw. Harvey Barnes, Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Joelinton are expected in midfield, with Jacob Murphy and Yoane Wissa leading the line. Jaissle is without Ewen Jaouen, Valentino Livramento, and Jacob Ramsey due to injury.
Form
Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Besiktas in the Europa League, a result that followed a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton. Palace's only league win in this run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 victory, and they have conceded 12 goals across the five fixtures.
Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, which followed a 4-1 loss to Coventry City. The Magpies' positive results in this period include a 2-1 win over Hull City and a Carabao Cup victory at Millwall. Newcastle have scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 12, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle hold two wins to Palace's two, with one draw. The aggregate scoreline across those five matches reflects closely contested encounters, with no side establishing a clear dominance over the other.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|8
|7
|0
|1
|20
|9
|+11
|21
L
W
W
W
W
|2
|8
|7
|0
|1
|13
|5
|+8
|21
W
W
W
L
W
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|23
|5
|+18
|16
W
W
W
W
D
|4
|8
|4
|1
|3
|17
|15
|+2
|13
L
W
W
L
D
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|12
W
L
W
D
W
|6
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|11
W
W
D
W
L
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|13
|8
|+5
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|8
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|10
D
L
D
W
D
|9
|8
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
L
L
D
W
D
|10
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|10
D
L
W
L
W
|11
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|+1
|9
L
D
L
D
D
|12
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
W
W
D
L
D
|13
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|8
W
W
L
D
D
|14
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|8
L
L
W
L
D
|15
|7
|1
|4
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
D
D
D
L
D
|16
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|7
L
W
D
L
W
|17
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
W
L
L
D
D
|18
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|6
D
L
L
L
W
|19
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6
|15
|-9
|6
L
L
W
W
L
|20
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|4
L
L
L
L
D
In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 16th and Newcastle United are placed 14th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the division and in need of points to move away from the relegation zone conversation.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.