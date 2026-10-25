Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

Pierre Sage's Palace come into this match having endured a turbulent run of results. A 5-0 home defeat to Brighton remains fresh in the memory, and while the Eagles showed character to earn a 2-2 draw against Besiktas in the Europa League in midweek, their league form demands a response.

Newcastle arrive in south London under Matthias Jaissle having faced their own difficulties. Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Coventry City and Aston Villa have put pressure on the Magpies, and they will be looking to arrest a slide that has seen them drop points in matches they might have expected to win.

The hosts will be without several key players through injury, which could limit Sage's options in what is already a demanding period. Newcastle's own injury list is not insignificant either, and both managers will be working with reduced squads.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, this fixture carries genuine urgency. Points are needed, and neither side can afford to look at this as anything other than a must-win opportunity.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage names a projected XI that includes Walter Benitez in goal, with a back line of Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi, and Tyrick Mitchell. Adam Wharton and Anan Khalaili are set to operate in midfield alongside Daichi Kamada, with Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil providing width and Edward Nketiah leading the attack. Palace are without Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Quinten Timber through injury.

Newcastle's projected XI sees Lukas Hornicek start in goal, with a defensive unit of Lewis Miley, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Malick Thiaw. Harvey Barnes, Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Joelinton are expected in midfield, with Jacob Murphy and Yoane Wissa leading the line. Jaissle is without Ewen Jaouen, Valentino Livramento, and Jacob Ramsey due to injury.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Besiktas in the Europa League, a result that followed a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton. Palace's only league win in this run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 victory, and they have conceded 12 goals across the five fixtures.

Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, which followed a 4-1 loss to Coventry City. The Magpies' positive results in this period include a 2-1 win over Hull City and a Carabao Cup victory at Millwall. Newcastle have scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 12, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle hold two wins to Palace's two, with one draw. The aggregate scoreline across those five matches reflects closely contested encounters, with no side establishing a clear dominance over the other.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 16th and Newcastle United are placed 14th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the division and in need of points to move away from the relegation zone conversation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: