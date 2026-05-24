Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are both carrying this fixture, giving fans in supported regions multiple ways to watch live.

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for the two sides. The champions arrive in south London having already secured the title, while Oliver Glasner's Palace side sit 15th in the table and will be eager to finish the season on a positive note in front of their home supporters.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in formidable shape across recent weeks, winning four of their last five matches and conceding just twice across that run. Their form in the Champions League has been equally impressive, and the club is preparing for a European final that has captured national attention — Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly called for the match to be made free-to-air in the UK.

For Palace, the picture has been more mixed. Glasner's squad has shown fight in patches, including a Conference League win over Shakhtar Donetsk, but back-to-back Premier League defeats by a combined 6-0 scoreline against Manchester City and Bournemouth have exposed their vulnerabilities at this level.

Arsenal head into this fixture with genuine momentum and a squad that, despite some injury concerns, retains considerable quality throughout. Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze are expected to lead the attacking line, with Martin Odegaard — who has drawn praise from former Norway international John Arne Riise after a title-winning season — pulling the strings in midfield.

Palace will draw confidence from their home record and the knowledge that this fixture has produced drama before. The atmosphere at Selhurst Park rarely disappoints, and Glasner will demand his side make life uncomfortable for the visitors.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Premier League clash, read on.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Chris Richards, and Edward Nketiah through injury as Palace prepare for this fixture, with no suspensions currently affecting his selection. The projected XI sees Dean Henderson in goal, with Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix, and Jaydee Canvot forming the defensive unit, supported by Will Hughes, Daniel Munoz, Yeremy Pino, Justin Devenny, Jefferson Lerma, Brennan Johnson, and Joergen Strand Larsen.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is managing absences of his own, with Jurrien Timber and Ben White both sidelined through injury and no players suspended. Arteta's projected starting XI lists David Raya in goal, a back line of Christian Noergaard, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, and Piero Hincapie, with Max Dowman, Martin Zubimendi, and Eberechi Eze providing the midfield engine, and Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their sole victory came in the Conference League against Shakhtar Donetsk, while their two Premier League losses — a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and a 3-0 reverse at Bournemouth — were heavy ones. They have drawn twice in the league, including a 2-2 result against Brentford in their most recent outing, and have scored six goals while conceding ten across the five games.

Arsenal's form makes for far more comfortable reading. The Gunners have won four of their last five, their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid that they ultimately overturned with a 1-0 win in the second leg. A 1-0 victory over Burnley on May 18 was their most recent result, and they have kept three clean sheets in five matches while scoring six goals — a record that reflects a well-organised side building into the final weeks of the season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League in October 2025, continuing a pattern of Gunners dominance in this fixture. Across the last five encounters — which include two Carabao Cup ties — Arsenal have won three and drawn two, with Palace failing to record a victory. The most one-sided result in that sequence was a 5-1 Arsenal win at Selhurst Park in December 2024, a scoreline that underlined the gap between the clubs at that point in the season.

Standings

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table, while Crystal Palace are 15th — a gap in the standings that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: