How to watch Croatia U17 vs Cuba U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 Nov 26, 2026 - 11:00

Croatia U17 face Cuba U17 in Group F of the World Cup U17. Venue details for the fixture have not yet been confirmed.

Croatia arrive in second place in the group and in good attacking form. They beat Tajikistan U17 4-0 on 23 November, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Senegal U17 three days earlier.

That win also extended a solid run. Croatia scored four goals against Kosovo U17 in European Championship qualifying earlier this month and have kept two clean sheets in their last five matches.

Cuba have had a much tougher start. They sit fourth in Group F after back-to-back defeats at the tournament.

The first was a 5-3 loss to Tajikistan U17 on 20 November. It was followed by a 9-0 defeat to Senegal U17 on 23 November, so Cuba have conceded 14 goals in two games.

Croatia will be expected to build on their momentum, while Cuba need a quick response to avoid a third straight loss. Here is what we know about how and when to watch.

Official broadcast information, including the TV channel and live stream options for Croatia U17 vs Cuba U17, is not currently available. We will update this page once rights holders confirm coverage.

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