Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 11:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Coventry City vs Sunderland are listed below.

Coventry City host Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Frank Lampard's side have shown they belong at this level after back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United lifted spirits following a difficult start to their top-flight return. The Sky Blues are finding their feet, but they cannot afford to take a struggling visitor lightly.

Sunderland arrive under Regis Le Bris with their season at a crossroads. The Black Cats sit in the relegation zone and are desperate for points, though their Carabao Cup win over Brentford in midweek — coming from 1-0 down to win 3-2 — showed there is fight in this squad.

Coventry will be without several first-team players through injury, which could blunt their attacking options against a Sunderland side that has shown defensive vulnerabilities of its own in recent weeks.

For Le Bris, a positive result on the road would provide a genuine lift ahead of a congested fixture schedule. For Lampard, three points would consolidate Coventry's position and build on the momentum they have worked hard to generate.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard names a projected XI of Carl Rushworth, Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, Stephen Mfuni, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jack Rudoni, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Frank Onyeka, Matt Grimes, and Sidiki Cherif. Coventry are without Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, and Luke Woolfenden through injury, and Lampard has no suspended players to contend with.

Regis Le Bris is set to line up with Robin Roefs in goal behind a back four of Luke O'Nien, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Danso, and Reinildo, with Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo, Granit Xhaka, Enzo Le Fee, Trai Hume, and Brian Brobbey completing the projected XI. Sunderland are missing Romaine Mundle and Daniel Ballard through injury, with no suspensions reported.

Form

Coventry head into this fixture with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Fulham, and they also lost 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur. The Sky Blues' standout result in this run was a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United. Coventry scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Sunderland arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford, and they also drew 0-0 with Leeds United in the Premier League. Earlier in this run, the Black Cats lost 2-0 at Bournemouth. Sunderland scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in a Championship fixture in May 2025, when Sunderland and Coventry drew 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings — all in the Championship — Sunderland hold a narrow edge, with two wins and two draws against Coventry's one win. The series has been closely contested, with neither side able to establish clear dominance, and their meetings have frequently been settled by fine margins.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City sit 19th and Sunderland are 20th, placing both sides in the relegation zone and making this a direct six-pointer with significant implications for both clubs' survival prospects.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: