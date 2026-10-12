Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 12, 2026 - 15:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Coventry City vs Newcastle United is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Coventry City host Newcastle United at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their early-season trajectories.

Frank Lampard's Coventry side sit in the relegation zone and are searching for the consistency that has eluded them through the opening weeks of the campaign. A run of four defeats in five matches has left the Sky Blues under pressure, and home form will need to sharpen quickly if they are to climb away from danger.

Newcastle arrive in considerably better shape. Matthias Jaissle's side occupy a mid-table position but have shown enough quality in recent outings to suggest they can push higher. Their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season remains a statement result.

The Magpies will be without several key personnel through injury, but their squad depth has allowed them to absorb absences without significant disruption to their rhythm.

Coventry's defensive record is a concern Lampard will be working to address. They have conceded ten goals across their last five matches, a figure that will give Newcastle's attack genuine encouragement heading into this fixture.

For Coventry, this represents an opportunity to build on their recent Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest and demonstrate they can compete against established top-flight opposition at home.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Frank Lampard will be without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, and Aurele Amenda through injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended. Lampard's projected XI is: Carl Rushworth; Bobby Thomas, Ethan Pinnock, Stephen Mfuni; Jay Dasilva, Ephron Mason-Clark, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Frank Onyeka, Milan van Ewijk; Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle is dealing with a lengthy injury list of his own, with Daniel Burn, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, and Valentino Livramento all sidelined. The Magpies' projected XI reads: Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Nico Gonzalez, Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley; Matias Fernandez-Pardo. No suspensions are reported for the away side.

Form

Coventry have managed one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, which offered some relief after a difficult run that included a 5-0 loss to Brighton and a 1-0 defeat to Hull City. Across those five matches, Coventry scored two goals and conceded ten, reflecting a defensive record that remains the primary concern for Lampard.

Newcastle's last five outings produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent match was a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the run. A 4-1 defeat to Leeds United represents their only significant setback across that period. The Magpies scored six goals and conceded five across those five games, with their away record particularly encouraging.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs came in February 2010, when Newcastle United beat Coventry City 4-1 in the Championship. Across the five matches in the head-to-head dataset, Newcastle have won four and Coventry one, with the sole Coventry victory coming in a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat at home in August 2008 where Coventry scored twice. Newcastle have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures, conceding six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City are positioned 19th, placing them in the relegation zone, while Newcastle United sit 11th, in the upper half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: