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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoHull City
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How to watch today's Coventry City vs Hull City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Hull City
Coventry City
Hull City
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Coventry City and Hull City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Hull City will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Coventry City vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Coventry City host Hull City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, August 29 in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that brings together two of the division's three newly-promoted sides.

It is a remarkable occasion for both clubs. Coventry are back in the top flight for the first time in 25 years, while Hull have made an immediate return to England's elite after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Frank Lampard's side opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Arsenal, a result that left them rooted near the foot of the table. The Sky Blues will be desperate to get off the mark in front of their own supporters.

Hull, managed by Sergej Jakirovic, made a stunning start to life back in the Premier League. The Tigers stunned Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, a result that sent shockwaves through the division and announced their arrival emphatically.

Jakirovic's side kept their tactical approach a closely guarded secret before that victory, deploying a disciplined five-man defensive structure that overwhelmed Michael Carrick's side. Arriving in Coventry off the back of that result, Hull carry genuine confidence.

Midweek Carabao Cup action added further context to both squads' fitness and depth. Coventry beat Plymouth Argyle 2-4 away from home, while Hull edged past Stoke City on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Read on for full details on how to watch Coventry City vs Hull City live, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39


Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Hull City Probable lineups

4-3-3
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
3-4-3
19C. Rushworth4B. Thomas3J. Dasilva24A. Amenda27M. van Ewijk6M. Grimes8C. Yirenkyi16F. Onyeka10E. Mason-Clark18L. Tchaouna14T. Awoniyi19K. Tzolakis32N. Mendy15J. Egan6S. Ajayi25M. Crooks27R. Slater2L. Coyle3R. Giles10M. Belloumi21E. Stroud9O. McBurnie
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
4-3-3
Coventry City

Starting XI

Hull City

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • S. Jakirovic

Frank Lampard is without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden through injury for Coventry. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI sees Carl Rushworth start in goal, with a back line of Bobby Thomas, Jay Dasilva, Aurele Amenda, and Milan van Ewijk. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are expected to anchor midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi, Ephron Mason-Clark, and Loum Tchaouna supporting Taiwo Awoniyi up front.

Hull head coach Sergej Jakirovic faces a longer injury list, with Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt, Matty Jacob, and Eliot Matazo all sidelined. No suspensions apply. Konstantinos Tzolakis is projected to start in goal behind a back five of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks, and Lewie Coyle. Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, Mohamed Belloumi, and Elliot Stroud are expected in midfield, with Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Form

COV

COV - Form

NOR
D0-0
ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HUL

HUL - Form

KAS
D1-1
SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Coventry have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle on August 25. They also beat Monaco 2-0 and Espanyol 3-1 in pre-season, though the 3-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Matchday 1 stands as a sobering benchmark of the challenge ahead.

Hull arrive in considerably better shape, with three wins and two draws from their last five outings. The Tigers have conceded just twice across that run. Their 2-0 victory over Manchester United on August 22 is the standout result, and they also progressed in the Carabao Cup after drawing 1-1 at Stoke City before winning on penalties. Hull drew 0-0 with Nice in pre-season and shared the spoils 1-1 with Kasimpasa, suggesting a team that is difficult to break down.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawHull City
1
3
1
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
3
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a Championship fixture at the MKM Stadium on April 6, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, both teams have won once, with three draws recorded. Coventry's only victory in that run came on December 14, 2024, when they beat Hull 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena, while Hull's sole win came in a 2-3 result at Coventry on April 24, 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
6
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit fifth after Matchday 1, while Coventry City are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Hull City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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