Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 29, 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Hull City will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Coventry City vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Coventry City host Hull City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, August 29 in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that brings together two of the division's three newly-promoted sides.

It is a remarkable occasion for both clubs. Coventry are back in the top flight for the first time in 25 years, while Hull have made an immediate return to England's elite after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Frank Lampard's side opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Arsenal, a result that left them rooted near the foot of the table. The Sky Blues will be desperate to get off the mark in front of their own supporters.

Hull, managed by Sergej Jakirovic, made a stunning start to life back in the Premier League. The Tigers stunned Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, a result that sent shockwaves through the division and announced their arrival emphatically.

Jakirovic's side kept their tactical approach a closely guarded secret before that victory, deploying a disciplined five-man defensive structure that overwhelmed Michael Carrick's side. Arriving in Coventry off the back of that result, Hull carry genuine confidence.

Midweek Carabao Cup action added further context to both squads' fitness and depth. Coventry beat Plymouth Argyle 2-4 away from home, while Hull edged past Stoke City on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Read on for full details on how to watch Coventry City vs Hull City live, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Frank Lampard is without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden through injury for Coventry. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI sees Carl Rushworth start in goal, with a back line of Bobby Thomas, Jay Dasilva, Aurele Amenda, and Milan van Ewijk. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are expected to anchor midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi, Ephron Mason-Clark, and Loum Tchaouna supporting Taiwo Awoniyi up front.

Hull head coach Sergej Jakirovic faces a longer injury list, with Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt, Matty Jacob, and Eliot Matazo all sidelined. No suspensions apply. Konstantinos Tzolakis is projected to start in goal behind a back five of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks, and Lewie Coyle. Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, Mohamed Belloumi, and Elliot Stroud are expected in midfield, with Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Form

Coventry have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle on August 25. They also beat Monaco 2-0 and Espanyol 3-1 in pre-season, though the 3-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Matchday 1 stands as a sobering benchmark of the challenge ahead.

Hull arrive in considerably better shape, with three wins and two draws from their last five outings. The Tigers have conceded just twice across that run. Their 2-0 victory over Manchester United on August 22 is the standout result, and they also progressed in the Carabao Cup after drawing 1-1 at Stoke City before winning on penalties. Hull drew 0-0 with Nice in pre-season and shared the spoils 1-1 with Kasimpasa, suggesting a team that is difficult to break down.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a Championship fixture at the MKM Stadium on April 6, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, both teams have won once, with three draws recorded. Coventry's only victory in that run came on December 14, 2024, when they beat Hull 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena, while Hull's sole win came in a 2-3 result at Coventry on April 24, 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit fifth after Matchday 1, while Coventry City are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: