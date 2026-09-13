Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 13, 2026 - 09:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coventry City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Frank Lampard's side sit bottom of the Premier League and are yet to win a league game this season. Back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Hull City were followed by a 1-0 loss to Manchester City, where a solitary Erling Haaland header proved the difference despite a resilient Sky Blues display.

Lampard has been vocal about his side's performances deserving more, but results remain the currency that matters. With Coventry newly promoted and still searching for their first top-flight points, this fixture is a genuine must-not-lose.

Brighton arrive in 10th place and in reasonable form under Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls drew 1-1 at Leeds United in their most recent league outing and have shown attacking intent throughout the early weeks of the season, putting four past Aston Villa and four past Tromsoe in the Conference League qualifiers.

Hurzeler's squad is dealing with a lengthy injury list, but the depth at Brighton has been one of their consistent strengths in recent seasons. They will back themselves to cause problems for a Coventry defence that has conceded in every Premier League game so far.

American fans following the USMNT's Haji Wright will be watching closely, though the Coventry forward remains sidelined and will play no part in this one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry head into this fixture with five players unavailable. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sidiki Cherif, and Josh Eccles are all listed as injured. Lampard's projected XI includes Carl Rushworth in goal, with Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack.

Brighton have a considerably longer injury list, with ten players currently sidelined. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Michael Svoboda, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable for Hurzeler. The projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas in attacking positions.

Form

Coventry have won once, drawn once, and lost three times across their last five matches in all competitions. Their sole league wins have come in cup competition, with a 2-4 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup the standout result. In the Premier League, they have lost all three games, conceding four goals without scoring, including a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal and a 1-0 loss to Hull City.

Brighton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent fixture ended 1-1 at Leeds United, and they followed a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea with a commanding 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Across the five games, Brighton have scored 12 goals and conceded six, showing consistent attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2018, when Brighton won 3-1 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Coventry have won twice, Brighton have won twice, and one match ended without a result in Brighton's favour. The previous meetings were all played in the Championship or FA Cup, with the last league encounter dating back to the 2011/12 Championship season.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City are currently in 20th position, while Brighton & Hove Albion sit in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: