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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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How to watch today's Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Coventry City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Coventry City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Frank Lampard's side sit bottom of the Premier League and are yet to win a league game this season. Back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Hull City were followed by a 1-0 loss to Manchester City, where a solitary Erling Haaland header proved the difference despite a resilient Sky Blues display.

Lampard has been vocal about his side's performances deserving more, but results remain the currency that matters. With Coventry newly promoted and still searching for their first top-flight points, this fixture is a genuine must-not-lose.

Brighton arrive in 10th place and in reasonable form under Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls drew 1-1 at Leeds United in their most recent league outing and have shown attacking intent throughout the early weeks of the season, putting four past Aston Villa and four past Tromsoe in the Conference League qualifiers.

Hurzeler's squad is dealing with a lengthy injury list, but the depth at Brighton has been one of their consistent strengths in recent seasons. They will back themselves to cause problems for a Coventry defence that has conceded in every Premier League game so far.

American fans following the USMNT's Haji Wright will be watching closely, though the Coventry forward remains sidelined and will play no part in this one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Monthly from$3.39
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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

3-4-3
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
C. RushworthC. RushworthE. PinnockE. PinnockB. ThomasB. ThomasA. AmendaA. AmendaM. van EwijkM. van EwijkF. OnyekaF. OnyekaJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. GrimesM. GrimesT. AwoniyiT. AwoniyiJ. RudoniJ. RudoniE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliY. AyariY. AyariM. De CuyperM. De CuyperM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeD. GomezD. GomezP. GrossP. GrossC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3-4-3
Coventry City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • F. Hurzeler

Coventry head into this fixture with five players unavailable. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sidiki Cherif, and Josh Eccles are all listed as injured. Lampard's projected XI includes Carl Rushworth in goal, with Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack.

Brighton have a considerably longer injury list, with ten players currently sidelined. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Michael Svoboda, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable for Hurzeler. The projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas in attacking positions.

Form

COV

COV - Form

ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BHA

BHA - Form

TRO
D0-0
AVL
W4-0
TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Coventry have won once, drawn once, and lost three times across their last five matches in all competitions. Their sole league wins have come in cup competition, with a 2-4 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup the standout result. In the Premier League, they have lost all three games, conceding four goals without scoring, including a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal and a 1-0 loss to Hull City.

Brighton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent fixture ended 1-1 at Leeds United, and they followed a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea with a commanding 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Across the five games, Brighton have scored 12 goals and conceded six, showing consistent attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2018, when Brighton won 3-1 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Coventry have won twice, Brighton have won twice, and one match ended without a result in Brighton's favour. The previous meetings were all played in the Championship or FA Cup, with the last league encounter dating back to the 2011/12 Championship season.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Coventry City are currently in 20th position, while Brighton & Hove Albion sit in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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