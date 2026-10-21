Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 12:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Como vs Manchester United is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details of how to access the match through each broadcaster are listed below.

Manchester United travel to the Stadio G. Sinigaglia to face Como in the Champions League, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the group standings and in need of a result.

Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, have made an uneven start to their European campaign. They arrive into this fixture off the back of a Serie A win over Fiorentina, but their continental form tells a more complicated story.

Manchester United, under Michael Carrick, have endured a difficult run of results across all competitions. The Red Devils have not won in their last five matches, a sequence that has piled pressure on the former midfielder and sparked debate about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Carrick's side lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League outing and drew 1-1 with Leeds United in the Premier League just days before this trip to Italy. The goals have been hard to come by and the results harder still.

With Como sitting 12th and United 13th in the Champions League table, this is a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Neither side can afford another setback if they want to stay within reach of the knockout positions.

Fabregas will look to Nico Paz and Martin Baturina to provide the creativity that unlocks a United defence that has struggled for consistency. For Carrick, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will need to show more than they have managed in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match live.

How to watch Como vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Cesc Fabregas is expected to name Robert Sanchez in goal for Como, with a back four of Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, Trevoh Chalobah and Ivan Smolcic. Luis Milla and Jesus Rodriguez are projected to operate in central midfield, with Kaiki, Maximo Perrone and Martin Baturina supporting Nico Paz in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Michael Carrick's projected XI for Manchester United sees Senne Lammens start in goal, with a defensive line of Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven. Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba are set to partner in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes operating behind a front three of Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans and Bryan Mbeumo. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Como head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory over Fiorentina in Serie A on October 18, a result that will have lifted spirits ahead of this European fixture. Their Champions League form is less encouraging, with a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord their most recent continental result. Across the five matches, Como have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Manchester United's last five matches have produced no wins, with three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, following a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. United drew 1-1 with both Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the Premier League and lost 2-3 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. The side has scored five goals and conceded eight across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Como and Manchester United. This fixture represents a fresh chapter for both clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Champions League, Como currently sit 12th while Manchester United are one place below them in 13th. Both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the table and are in need of points to keep their knockout stage ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: