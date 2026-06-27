Today's game between Colombia and Portugal will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 7:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs Portugal are listed below.

Colombia and Portugal meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in the final round of Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides have already secured their place in the Round of 32, but the stakes remain real — first place in the group is still up for grabs.

Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia side arrive in perfect shape. Three wins from three in this World Cup cycle, including a 1-0 defeat of DR Congo in their most recent outing, have established Los Cafeteros as one of the tournament's most consistent teams.

Portugal come in with serious momentum of their own. Roberto Martinez's side demolished Uzbekistan 5-0 in their last group fixture, a result that drew widespread attention and silenced a wave of pre-tournament doubt surrounding the squad.

Much of that attention centred on Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice against Uzbekistan to make World Cup history by finding the net at a sixth different tournament. Bruno Fernandes described the goals as a relief, and the captain's form has given Portugal a sharper edge heading into this final group match.

The question now is whether Colombia can protect their unbeaten record or whether Portugal's attack, energised and free-scoring, can force a result that earns them top spot.

Below you will find everything you need to watch Colombia vs Portugal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has also not released official team news ahead of the fixture. No probable lineups have been confirmed by either camp. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive in outstanding form, winning all four of their most recent fixtures before this match. Their last five results show four wins and one defeat, with the only loss coming against France in a March friendly. In World Cup play specifically, they have won both group games — beating Uzbekistan 3-1 away from home and defeating DR Congo 1-0 — scoring four goals and conceding none across those two matches.

Portugal have won four of their last five, drawing just once. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the World Cup, a performance that followed a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opening fixture. Across the last five matches, Portugal have scored 11 goals, with their only defeat coming against the USA in a March friendly, where they lost 2-0.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Colombia and Portugal is available in the current dataset. This is the fixture's first recorded meeting in the provided records, and no previous results can be cited.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, with Portugal in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: