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Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoLens
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How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Club Brugge vs Lens
Club Brugge
Lens
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Lens will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Club Brugge vs Lens are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Club Brugge host Lens at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the competition.

Ivan Leko's side arrive in the form of their lives. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a stunning 4-3 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, have made Brugge one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament right now. Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick at San Siro announced the Belgian side as a genuine threat in Europe.

Lens, managed by Yannick Cahuzac, have found the going tougher. They lost 2-0 to Sporting CP on Matchday 2 and have struggled for consistency in Ligue 1 this season, though a 3-1 win at Troyes on October 17 offered signs that the squad can perform when the pressure is on.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of the Champions League table, which means points here are not just desirable — they are necessary for either side to have a realistic shot at the knockout rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge vs Lens live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Club Brugge vs Lens Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
page.match.formation.title
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
3-4-2-1
Y. SommerY. SommerK. SabbeK. SabbeJ. SpileersJ. SpileersB. MecheleB. MecheleJ. SeysJ. SeysJ. VirgiliJ. VirgiliF. PottsF. PottsH. VanakenH. VanakenC. ForbsC. ForbsH. VetlesenH. VetlesenN. TresoldiN. TresoldiR. RisserR. RisserS. BaidooS. Baidooteam-logoK. AntonioJ. TodiboJ. Todiboteam-logoA. Bulatovicteam-logoJ. KadileA. HaidaraA. HaidaraF. ThauvinF. ThauvinR. AguilarR. Aguilarteam-logoM. UdolO. EdouardO. Edouard
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
4-2-3-1
Club Brugge

Starting XI

Lens

Manager

  • I. Leko
  • Y. Cahuzac

Ivan Leko names a strong projected XI for Club Brugge, with Yann Sommer in goal behind a back four of Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Jan Virgili, Freddie Potts, and Hans Vanaken are set to operate in midfield, with Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, and Nicolo Tresoldi ahead of them. Joel Ordonez is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Lens, Yannick Cahuzac is expected to line up with Robin Risser in goal, a back four of Samson Baidoo, Kyllian Antonio, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Andrija Bulatovic, and a midfield featuring Junior Kadile and Amadou Haidara. Florian Thauvin, Ruben Aguilar, and Matthieu Udol support Odsonne Edouard up front. Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima are both unavailable through injury.

Form

CLB

CLB - Form

ANT
W3-1
GNK
W3-0
RAA
W1-4
INT
W3-4
LOK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RCL

RCL - Form

LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
OL
W2-1
SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Club Brugge have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the most in-form sides in this round of Champions League fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 cup win over KSC Lokeren on October 17, and their standout result in the run was a 4-3 victory over Inter in the Champions League on October 13. Brugge also beat RAAL La Louviere 4-1, Genk 3-0, and Royal Antwerp 3-1 in the Belgian First Division A during this period.

Lens have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Troyes in Ligue 1 on October 17, which followed a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Sporting CP. Earlier in the run, Lens beat Lyon 2-1 but lost to Monaco 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Le Mans.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Club Brugge and Lens is available for this fixture. Information will be updated if records become available closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Club Brugge sit 16th and Lens are placed 19th. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings, meaning a win here would provide a significant boost to their prospects of reaching the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Lens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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