Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 8, 2026 - 12:45 Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Club Brugge host Aston Villa at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in the UEFA Champions League, with Ivan Leko's side looking to make their home advantage count on the European stage.

Brugge arrive into this fixture in solid domestic form, having won four of their last five matches in the Belgian First Division A. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Lommel, keeping them sharp ahead of their continental test.

Aston Villa are in a difficult run of results. Unai Emery's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding ten goals in that stretch. Their only point came in a goalless draw at Hull City last weekend.

Villa will be without Johan Manzambi through injury, and Emery must also navigate a midfield stretched by recent absences. Nicolas Jackson leads the attack, with Emiliano Buendia expected to provide creativity behind him.

For Brugge, Joel Ordonez is sidelined, but Leko can call upon Hans Vanaken and Hugo Vetlesen in midfield, with Nicolo Tresoldi leading the line in what shapes up as a demanding European evening for the visitors.

Both clubs enter this fixture placed first in the Champions League standings, setting up a contest with genuine weight in the group picture.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Leko names a projected XI featuring Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Han-Beom Lee, Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Hugo Vetlesen, Carlos Forbs, Mamadou Diakhon, and Freddie Potts are expected in midfield, with Hans Vanaken and Nicolo Tresoldi leading the attack. Joel Ordonez is listed as injured and will not feature.

Unai Emery is set to deploy Zion Suzuki in goal, with Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, and Pau Torres in defence. John McGinn, Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, and George Hemmings are expected in midfield, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson forming the attacking line. Johan Manzambi is absent through injury.

Form

Club Brugge have won four, lost one, and drawn none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win against Lommel on September 4, following a 1-0 home victory over Cercle Brugge on August 23. Their only defeat in that run came against Gent, where they lost 2-1. Brugge have scored eight goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, reflecting a strong defensive base heading into this match.

Aston Villa have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Hull City on September 5, preceded by a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on August 31 and a 4-0 loss to Brighton on August 23. Villa have scored just one goal and conceded eight across those five matches, with their only other point coming in the Hull draw.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa won 3-0 at home. Across the last three recorded meetings, all in the Champions League, Villa hold two wins and Brugge hold one, with Brugge's sole victory a 1-0 home result on November 6, 2024. Villa have scored six goals across those three fixtures, conceding two.

Standings

Both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are currently positioned first in the Champions League table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: