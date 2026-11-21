How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Charlotte FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 Nov 22, 2026 - 18:30 Soldier Field

Chicago Fire FC host Charlotte FC at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer fixture with Eastern Conference implications for both sides.

Gregg Berhalter's Fire come into this match having won two of their last five league games, with a narrow defeat to Columbus Crew their most recent outing. Chicago have shown they can hurt teams on the road, putting four past Colorado Rapids in their last away trip, but consistency at home remains a work in progress.

Charlotte FC arrive in Illinois under Dean Smith with a record that reads two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five. Smith's side have been in strong attacking form, scoring eleven goals in that run, though a 3-3 draw with Inter Miami CF in their last match showed defensive vulnerabilities remain.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an edge to proceedings. Chicago hold the advantage in recent meetings, and Soldier Field has proven a difficult venue for Charlotte to navigate.

Both clubs sit close together in the Eastern Conference standings, making this a match neither side can afford to treat lightly. Points here carry real weight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Charlotte FC live.

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